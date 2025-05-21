Mom burst her 7-year-old son’s diaphragm after ‘accidentally’ stabbing him with a kitchen knife because he made a mess. Cops

CHICAGO, Ill. — Llovana Torres, 26, was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her 7-year-old son with a kitchen knife because he had made a mess overnight.

According to Chicago police and court documents from the Cook County State Attorney’s Office, the incident happened Saturday morning on West Touhy Street.

Incident Details

Torres reportedly spent the entire night cleaning the apartment. The next morning, she discovered her son had undone the tidying, which made her angry. She hit him several times, but the boy ran to the kitchen and crawled into the cabinet beneath the sink to escape.

Torres tried to pull him out but failed. She then grabbed a silver kitchen knife and began stabbing until she heard her son say “ouch,” prosecutors said.

The boy suffered a stab wound to the abdomen and was bleeding. Torres ran to her mother’s apartment downstairs, where her mother insisted Torres take the child to the hospital immediately.

Medical Treatment and Investigation

The boy was taken to Evanston Hospital and then airlifted to a children’s hospital. He required emergency surgery for a ruptured diaphragm and multiple sutures. As of Monday, he remained hospitalized on a ventilator with a chest tube.

Detectives also interviewed Torres’ mother and her 11-year-old cousin. The cousin said Torres threatened to stab her son if he didn’t come out of the cabinet. After Torres’ arrest, the cousin overheard her instruct her mother to lie about what happened.

Torres later told police she “accidentally stabbed” her son while waving the knife, looking for him under the cabinet. Police recovered the knife.

Legal Proceedings

A judge ordered Torres to remain in jail without bond. She faces charges of aggravated battery of a child. Her next court hearing is set for June 13.

