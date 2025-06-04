Mom ‘attacks principal and superintendent’ after being called to the school to discuss her daughter’s fighting

A North Carolina mother, Mariah Hector, 33, has been arrested for allegedly attacking a middle school principal and assistant superintendent during a meeting about her daughter’s involvement in a fight.

The Incident at Randolph Middle School

On May 5, Hector and other family members were called to Randolph Middle School in Charlotte after her daughter was involved in a fight. According to an affidavit, during the meeting to discuss the incident, Hector became hostile and was asked to leave the school. Instead of leaving, Hector reportedly pushed past an employee, shoving the school principal, Jennifer Schroeder, into a wall.

The situation escalated when Hector grabbed Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Dean by the neck and attempted to choke her. Police reports state that Dean did not lose consciousness but had difficulty breathing and showed visible signs of injury around her neck. The school was immediately placed on lockdown, and Hector was taken into custody.

Charges and Arrest

Hector was charged with assaulting a school employee and second-degree trespassing. She was released on bond, according to WBTV. Additionally, another person involved in the incident, 20-year-old Trinity Nixon, was charged with second-degree trespassing after entering the school despite being told not to. Nixon was also accused of cursing and yelling once inside the building.

Principal’s Suspension

Following the altercation, it was reported that Principal Jennifer Schroeder was suspended with pay two weeks later. The suspension was not immediately connected to the incident, and the school district has stated that they cannot provide further details as the matter is a personnel issue.

In a message sent to families, the district confirmed that Schroeder would be “away from campus at this time,” but did not specify the reason for her absence.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and more details may be released as the situation develops.

