Man who gunned murdered industrial engineer wife and claimed it was a ‘double suicide’ pleads guilty to her murder

MORRISVILLE, N.C. – Michael Aaron Matthews, 42, has been sentenced to 13 to 16 years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Nabaruna Karmaker, 33.

Karmaker, an industrial engineer and data scientist, was found shot dead in their home in Morrisville, near Raleigh. Matthews staged the scene to look like a suicide but his story did not match the evidence.

Details of the Case

Karmaker was discovered with two shotgun wounds—one to the neck and one to the torso—fired from different distances in quick succession. The autopsy report showed that suicide was very unlikely.

Her arm rested on a box containing the ashes of her recently deceased dog, Boomer, with a potted plant beside it. Nearby were a gas can and the shotgun Matthews had used.

Matthews had called emergency responders claiming it was a “double suicide,” but the facts told a different story.

Background and Family Statement

Nabaruna had filed for divorce a week before her death. Her sister, Monita Karmakar, spoke during court, saying Matthews took advantage of her sister’s loving nature and ended her life when she tried to leave.

Though Karmakar had attempted suicide before, prosecutors said Matthews staged the scene and had bought all items to set it up the day before the murder.

Family members described Matthews as abusive and dismissive, especially of Nabaruna’s grief over her dog’s death.

Monita Karmakar has also filed a lawsuit against Matthews, which is still ongoing.

This tragic case highlights the pain behind domestic abuse and the importance of justice for victims. Matthews faces a lengthy prison sentence, and the community remembers Nabaruna as a kind, loving person who touched many lives.

