Man wanted in ‘horrific’ killing, where he and his brother allegedly burnt New York family’s home, apprehended in the Dominican Republic

Luis Soriano, a man wanted for a quadruple homicide in Irondequoit, New York, was arrested on Wednesday, June 7, in the Dominican Republic, the U.S. Marshals Service announced this week. Soriano, also known as Jefry Yevo, is facing multiple charges, including four counts of second-degree murder, narcotics charges, and additional charges of arson, burglary, and kidnapping.

The Tragic Homicide

The case dates back to August 31, 2024, when authorities responded to a fire in Irondequoit, a town near Rochester, New York. Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of Fraime Ubaldo, 30, Marangely Moreno Santiago, 26, and their two young children, Evangeline Ubaldo Moreno, 4, and Sebastian Ubaldo Moreno, 2, in the basement of their home on Knapp Avenue.

According to Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters, the crime scene was unlike anything he had ever seen in his 32 years of law enforcement. “This was a horrific scene,” Peters stated. “On Labor Day, it’s supposed to be a joyous day spent with family. This family doesn’t have that anymore. Half of this family is gone in an instant.”

The Arrest of Luis Soriano

After Luis Soriano’s brother, Julio Soriano, was arrested a week after the killings, Luis Soriano was believed to have fled to Puerto Rico. In September 2024, he was added to the “10 Most Wanted Fugitives List” in Puerto Rico. Investigators later learned that Soriano had fled by boat to his native Dominican Republic.

Federal agents tracked Soriano’s whereabouts to a **hotel in Punta Cana, where he was working at the hotel’s call center. On the day of his arrest, Soriano was apprehended without incident after completing his shift.

Law Enforcement’s Reaction

Wilmer Ocasio-Ibarra, U.S. Marshal for the District of Puerto Rico, praised the work of law enforcement for bringing the fugitive to justice. “Our communities should feel reassured knowing that this fugitive has been captured and will face justice,” Ocasio-Ibarra said in a statement. “Every case is important to us, but this one not only deeply impacted our communities in New York and Puerto Rico, it shook our entire nation. The horrific nature of this crime, which resulted in the tragic death of a family, including two innocent children, rocked the very foundation of our society governed by law and order.”

The Brothers’ Connection to the Victims

The brothers Luis and Julio Soriano were reportedly cousins of the father of the family, Fraime Ubaldo, and police have stated that they were familiar with the victims. Julio Soriano, 34, was arrested shortly after the murders and indicted on multiple charges, including murder, burglary, arson, and kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Continuing Investigation

As Luis Soriano now faces justice, authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The arrest in the Dominican Republic marks a significant development in this ongoing case.

SOURCE