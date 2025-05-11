Man, 30 Who Survived a Suicide Attempt at 19 Finally Receives Life-Changing Face Transplant: ‘He Had No Face’

Derek Pfaff, a 30-year-old from Michigan, has received a life-changing face transplant after surviving a suicide attempt that left him severely injured over a decade ago. Derek’s journey, marked by years of physical and emotional struggles, is now highlighted by his incredible recovery following an extensive transplant surgery.

A Tragic Attempt, A Miraculous Survival

The life-altering event occurred on March 5, 2014, when 19-year-old Derek, who was home from college on spring break, attempted suicide outside his home in Harbor Beach, Michigan. His mother, Lisa Pfaff, recalled the horrifying moment when Derek was discovered lying outside on a mound of blood-covered snow by his father, Jerry Pfaff.

“He was in shorts and his T-shirt from what he had on that night, and the gun laying next to him,” Lisa said. “He had no face. There was no face, it was a gunshot wound right to his head.”

Lisa described how Jerry quickly rushed Derek to the hospital, with Derek face down in the vehicle, a decision that ultimately saved his life. Had he been positioned differently, the blood could have blocked his airway, potentially leading to death before they reached the hospital.

Years of Struggles and 58 Surgeries

Derek’s survival was nothing short of miraculous, but the aftermath was devastating. He lost an eye, his nose, and much of his lips and teeth due to the severe gunshot wound. Over the next few years, Derek endured 58 surgeries from 2014 to 2020 to try and repair the damage. However, by 2020, doctors told Derek that there was nothing more they could do for him.

“I didn’t go out in public,” Derek said, speaking of the deep emotional toll his physical appearance had on him. “People would point and, you know, call him names, and it was just so hard,” his mother added.

Derek, a former high school football star, had kept his feelings bottled up during his struggles. “I kept my feelings and emotions inside,” he admitted. “I didn’t want to talk to anyone about it. I wish I would have now — mom, dad — whoever, got off my chest. I would have felt so much better.”

A New Beginning: Face Transplant

Derek’s journey took a positive turn in 2024 when he became eligible for a face transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In February 2024, he received the life-changing news that a donor was available, and he underwent an extensive transplant surgery. After a long recovery and numerous follow-up procedures, Derek now has a fully functioning face again.

Derek is only the second person to ever receive a face transplant at the Mayo Clinic and one of only about 50 people worldwide who have undergone the procedure. His mother, Lisa, called his recovery “miraculous” and praised his appearance after the surgery, stating that Derek now looks “amazing.”

Fundraising and Ongoing Surgery

To help cover the extensive medical expenses, a GoFundMe page was created for Derek, raising $285,895 toward its $1 million goal as of May 9. Derek’s journey is far from over, as he recently underwent an additional follow-up surgery on May 2, bringing his total number of surgeries since 2014 to 65.

Lisa shared her gratitude and hopes for continued recovery: “We are blessed that Derek received a life-changing transplant and is now beginning a new chapter in his life.”

A Message of Hope

Derek’s story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the incredible advances in medical science. His survival after a suicide attempt, followed by years of painful recovery, is now followed by a new beginning with his face transplant.

For those struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional pain, Derek’s experience serves as a reminder that help is available. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please reach out for support.

