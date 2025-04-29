Crime

Indiana Teacher Who Forced Special Needs Student to Eat Vomit Avoids Prison

by Jackson
Published On:
Indiana Teacher Who Forced Special Needs Student to Eat Vomit Avoids Prison

An Indiana school teacher who forced a special needs student to eat his own vomit has learned her fate. Sara Seymour, 29, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent on April 21, 2024, just before her trial was about to begin. As part of a deal with prosecutors, a charge of failure to make a report was dropped.

Sentencing and Plea Deal

Judge Rhett Stuard sentenced Seymour to one year in prison, but the judge then suspended 363 days of the sentence. She received two days credit for time served after her initial arrest, meaning she will not serve any additional prison time.

The Incident at Brown Elementary

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred at Brown Elementary School in February 2023. Seymour, along with four other teachers, was supervising the special needs student during lunch on February 16, 2023. A security camera captured footage showing the boy appearing to gag on his food.

Seymour is seen in the footage instructing the boy to sit down while another teacher places a lunch tray in front of him. As the boy begins to vomit, another teacher, Deborah Kanipe, 63, reportedly handed the boy a spoon and compelled him to eat some of his own vomit. Both Seymour and Kanipe stood by the boy as he spooned the vomit into his mouth.

The video shows the boy cleaning up the vomit with paper towels after eating a few spoonfuls. According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Brownsburg Police Department, Seymour had allegedly warned the boy beforehand that if he vomited, he would be required to eat what he threw up.

No Reports Filed by Teachers

The school did not learn about the disturbing incident until a month later, as none of the teachers involved filed a report, as required. Police said that all five teachers involved eventually resigned or were terminated from their positions, including the two who witnessed the incident and failed to report it.

Both Seymour and Kanipe were terminated from the school soon after officials discovered the video.

Aftermath and Accountability

The case highlights serious issues of neglect and failure to report in the educational system. The disturbing actions of the teachers involved in this incident have sparked outrage and led to questions about teacher accountability and the treatment of special needs students in schools.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

Parents of 11-Year-Old Boy Who Died by Suicide Sue School District, Allege Teacher Bullying

Parents of 11-Year-Old Boy Who Died by Suicide Sue School District, Allege Teacher Bullying

Doctors Were Stunned When They Weighed These Kids - How Could a Mother Do This?

Doctors Were Stunned When They Weighed These Kids – How Could a Mother Do This?

While the car was driving': Woman stabs and kills paramedic who tried to aid her, only days after nearly removing 'chunk' off cop's arm, prosecutors allege

While the car was driving’: Woman stabs and kills paramedic who tried to aid her, only days after nearly removing ‘chunk’ off cop’s arm, prosecutors allege

Florida Man Arrested in Connection with Woman’s Death After Child Found Covered in Blood

Florida Man Arrested in Connection with Woman’s Death After Child Found Covered in Blood

Oregon Father Attacks Family—But His 10-Year-Old Daughter’s Actions Saved Them

Oregon Father Attacks Family—But His 10-Year-Old Daughter’s Actions Saved Them

Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing a Corpse on New York City Subway

Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing a Corpse on New York City Subway

Leave a Comment