In Phoenix, two automobiles crashed, killing two persons. One of them was a parent, about to have his fourth child

PHOENIX, AZ — A community is grieving the loss of 35-year-old Ricardo Quintero, a devoted father and beloved family man who was killed in a head-on collision on Friday near 43rd and Glendale Avenues. Quintero, a father of three with a fourth child on the way, was on his way to the gym when the unthinkable happened.

A Sudden and Heartbreaking Loss

According to the Phoenix Police Department, Quintero was driving southbound on 43rd Avenue when a vehicle traveling northbound veered into his lane, resulting in a violent head-on crash. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital but did not survive their injuries.

The reason why the other driver crossed into oncoming traffic is still under investigation, with detectives working to determine what caused the fatal mistake.

Family Speaks: “A Man of Gold”

Just minutes before the crash, Quintero had told his family he loved them, then stepped out for what was supposed to be a routine gym visit.

His wife, Joselyn Orona, shared the heartbreak of his final words:

“Five minutes before, [he] told us he loved us and walked out the door.”

His twin sister, Yajaira Quintero, described her disbelief:

“I was just in shock. I couldn’t believe it… He was a man of gold. He loved everybody no matter what.”

A Family Left to Heal

Quintero leaves behind three young children, and a fourth child due soon. Joselyn is now navigating motherhood while mourning the loss of her husband.

“They’re asking what we’re going to do since the baby that’s on the way won’t get to meet how good their dad was,” she said tearfully. “It’s very hard to be strong for them… because I really don’t know how to do it myself.”

Despite the pain, Joselyn encouraged others to honor Ricardo’s memory through forgiveness and kindness—values he lived by every day.

“It’s okay to feel rage, but we should carry on how he lived and forgive because that’s just the type of person he was.”

Remembering Ricardo

Ricardo Quintero is remembered as a man who brought joy into every room and was always the first to offer help. Whether you knew him as a brother, a husband, a friend, or a neighbor, those who crossed his path say he left a lasting impact.

His loved ones are now rallying around Joselyn and the children, offering support during this unthinkable time.

