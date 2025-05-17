In a murder-suicide, she lost her 2-year-old daughter. She’s Now Talking About the Killer’s Mentality

A heartbreaking tragedy has left a Louisiana mother grieving the loss of her only child. On May 5, 2025, two-year-old Adalynn Mae Sadler was shot and killed by her grandfather in what police say was a murder-suicide. The family is still trying to understand why this happened.

What Happened in Keithville

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the tragic incident happened early in the morning at a home in Keithville. The child’s grandfather, 60-year-old Leroy Sadler, is believed to have shot Adalynn before taking his own life. Deputies later found the bodies of Adalynn’s grandmother Judy, 64, and her father James, 29, inside the house as well.

A Mother’s Grief on Mother’s Day

Adalynn’s mother, Kara Hanning, is heartbroken. She had to bury her daughter on Mother’s Day. In an emotional interview with local news station KSLA, Kara shared how much Adalynn’s grandfather loved her and how confusing the tragedy is for her.

She said, “He loved that baby so much. I don’t know what happened. I just wish he had asked for help.”

How Kara Found Out About the Incident

Kara was at work when someone told her that something had happened near her daughter’s grandparents’ house. Worried, she called Adalynn’s babysitter to confirm if her daughter had been dropped off. But the babysitter said she hadn’t seen Adalynn or her father that morning.

Kara then tried calling Leroy, Judy, and James but no one answered. Feeling that something was wrong, she rushed home. As soon as she arrived, detectives approached her with sad faces. That’s when she knew something terrible had happened.

What Police Discovered

Deputies went to the house around 7 a.m. on May 6 after receiving a welfare call. They tried to talk to someone inside, but soon after, they heard a single gunshot. When they entered the house, they found the four family members dead.

Family Struggles Before the Tragedy

Kara shared that Leroy had recently gone through a lot of emotional pain. His stepdaughter had died of cancer a few months earlier, and his wife Judy was also unwell. Kara believes he was deeply affected and might have been struggling with mental health.

She said, “I wish he had spoken to someone. I wish he had reached out for help.”

A Message of Forgiveness

Despite the tragic loss, Kara says she does not hate Leroy for what he did. “I forgive him,” she said. “I wish it never happened, but I have no hate in my heart for that man.”

Family Seeks Support for Funeral Costs

To help Kara with funeral expenses and other costs, a family member has started a GoFundMe campaign. This support means a lot to Kara during such a painful time.

This sad story shows how important it is to check on our loved ones and support those going through tough times. Kara’s words remind us how love, forgiveness, and community support can bring some comfort even in the darkest moments. If you or someone you know is struggling, don’t hesitate to ask for help. Talking to someone can truly make a difference.

