In a family dispute, a son shoots his mother and is allegedly killed by his older brother

A tragic family dispute in Auburn, Alabama, resulted in two deaths on Sunday, June 8, when 25-year-old Brandon McDuffie allegedly murdered his mother, 52-year-old Traci McDuffie, before being shot and killed by his older brother, Brent McDuffie, authorities said.

The Incident

According to the Mobile Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting incident around 5:39 p.m. local time at a home where they found both Traci and Brandon McDuffie dead.

The investigation revealed that Brandon McDuffie fatally shot his mother after an argument. Following the shooting, Traci’s other son, Brent, discovered the tragedy and allegedly shot and killed Brandon in self-defense after Brandon shot toward him.

Authorities stated that after the initial gunfire, Brent McDuffie was informed of what had occurred, leading to the subsequent confrontation between the two brothers. MPD Public Information Officer Blake Brown confirmed that there was communication between the brothers before the second shooting.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The death of Brandon McDuffie will be presented to a grand jury, according to the MPD. As of now, it is unclear if Brent McDuffie has been arrested or if he faces any charges in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and more details will likely emerge as the case progresses.

The incident has shocked the community, and many are awaiting further information about whether Brent McDuffie will face any legal consequences. The tragedy has left the family in mourning, with many offering their prayers and support during this difficult time.

Family Reactions and Community Support

In the wake of the deaths, Brent McDuffie’s church, the First Baptist Church of Baltimore Street, Inc., posted a message on Facebook asking the community to keep him and the family in their thoughts and prayers during this time of bereavement. The church also announced plans for a celebration of life service for Traci McDuffie and her son, Brandon, scheduled for Saturday, June 21.

Traci McDuffie was remembered by friends and family as a kind and hardworking individual who will be greatly missed. A family friend described her as “an exceptionally kind individual” on Facebook. Her sister spoke out following the tragedy, saying, “There is nothing bad that can be said about her. She was a hard worker and loved her live music.”

