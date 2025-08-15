In 2007, a woman was found dismembered and dumped in a burning bag. Now Her Girlfriend Is Charged With Murder 17 Years Later

Seventeen years after the brutal killing of Nicole Alston, Georgia authorities have charged her former girlfriend, Angel Marie Thompson, with murder — accusing her of killing Alston, stealing her identity, and committing years of fraud.

Body Found Dismembered and Burning in 2007

On Dec. 6, 2007, deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious smoldering bag at the corner of Whitfield Road and Stitcher Road in Hogansville, Georgia. Inside, they found partial human remains — the victim’s hands, feet, and head were missing, making identification impossible at the time.

It wasn’t until December 2023, after advanced DNA analysis and genetic genealogy testing, that the remains were identified as those of 24-year-old Nicole Alston, a New York native.

Allegations Against Thompson

Investigators say Alston had moved from New York to Atlanta with Thompson in 2007. At the time, Thompson was wanted in New York for theft and identity fraud.

Authorities allege that when Alston wanted to return to New York, Thompson killed her — possibly by causing violence to her throat or head — to prevent losing financial support. Thompson then allegedly assumed Alston’s identity, collecting her Social Security benefits, food stamps, and Section 8 housing assistance for eight years, amounting to roughly $200,000 in fraud.

In 2015, when the Social Security Administration required requalification, Thompson allegedly reverted to her real identity.

Chilling Details After the Murder

Officials say the night Alston’s body was found, Thompson was already back on dating websites. Within a month, she allegedly tried to rent out their apartment and sell their shared car.

During a press conference, Troup County investigator Clay Bryant called the act the work of a “true sociopath” and said Alston’s family “deserve[s] the truth” after years of searching.

Alston’s mother, Sylvia Austin, said she “never stopped looking” for her daughter. She described Nicole as “bubbly” with an “infectious smile” who “was the life of the party” despite life’s struggles.

Additional Charges Expected

Thompson was first arrested in August 2024 for concealing a death. On Aug. 12, 2025, she was charged with murder and two counts of identity theft by the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced plans to also pursue human trafficking charges, with an indictment expected by the end of October.

Thompson remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail without bond.

