Idaho police have released the identities of the six tourists killed in the Yellowstone incident

IDAHO, USA – Six tourists — four Chinese nationals, one Italian, and one American — have been identified among the victims of a deadly van-truck crash that occurred on May 1 near Yellowstone National Park, police confirmed Friday.

The Idaho State Police released the names of the victims who were traveling in a van that collided with a pickup truck in a fiery accident on a highway south of West Yellowstone.

Victims of the Yellowstone Crash Identified

Among the deceased passengers were:

Jian Shi, 56, from Shanghai, China

Xiaoming Jiang, 66, from Guilin, China

Ivana Wen, 28, from Milan, Italy

Li Nie, 64, from Arcadia, California

Aifeng Wan, 53, also from Arcadia, California

Yu Zhang, 30, from Eastvale, California (the van’s driver)

The pickup truck driver, who was also killed in the crash, was previously identified as Isaiah Moreno, from Humble, Texas.

What Happened in the Crash?

Police said that 14 people were traveling in the Mercedes van, including the driver. Of these:

12 passengers were Chinese nationals

1 passenger was Italian

All were tourists visiting Yellowstone

The van collided head-on with a Dodge Ram truck that crossed the center line of the highway. The reason for the lane crossing is still under investigation.

The crash caused a major fire, and survivors were rushed to nearby hospitals with injuries. The exact number and condition of the injured have not yet been released.

Popular Tourist Route in Spring

The crash happened on a scenic highway south of West Yellowstone, a common spring route used by visitors traveling between Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park, especially before the main routes are cleared of snow.

Yellowstone’s Popularity Among International Tourists

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most famous parks in the United States, attracting millions of visitors every year. It is home to natural wonders like Old Faithful geyser, bison herds, and wolves.

While Yellowstone is mainly in Wyoming, it also extends into Montana and Idaho.

According to a 2016 visitor study:

17% of Yellowstone’s visitors were international tourists

Among those, 34% were from China and 11% were from Italy

