Crime

Idaho police have released the identities of the six tourists killed in the Yellowstone incident

by Clarke
Published On:
Idaho police have released the identities of the six tourists killed in the Yellowstone incident

IDAHO, USA – Six tourists — four Chinese nationals, one Italian, and one American — have been identified among the victims of a deadly van-truck crash that occurred on May 1 near Yellowstone National Park, police confirmed Friday.

The Idaho State Police released the names of the victims who were traveling in a van that collided with a pickup truck in a fiery accident on a highway south of West Yellowstone.

Victims of the Yellowstone Crash Identified

Among the deceased passengers were:

  • Jian Shi, 56, from Shanghai, China
  • Xiaoming Jiang, 66, from Guilin, China
  • Ivana Wen, 28, from Milan, Italy
  • Li Nie, 64, from Arcadia, California
  • Aifeng Wan, 53, also from Arcadia, California
  • Yu Zhang, 30, from Eastvale, California (the van’s driver)

The pickup truck driver, who was also killed in the crash, was previously identified as Isaiah Moreno, from Humble, Texas.

What Happened in the Crash?

Police said that 14 people were traveling in the Mercedes van, including the driver. Of these:

  • 12 passengers were Chinese nationals
  • 1 passenger was Italian
  • All were tourists visiting Yellowstone

The van collided head-on with a Dodge Ram truck that crossed the center line of the highway. The reason for the lane crossing is still under investigation.

The crash caused a major fire, and survivors were rushed to nearby hospitals with injuries. The exact number and condition of the injured have not yet been released.

Popular Tourist Route in Spring

The crash happened on a scenic highway south of West Yellowstone, a common spring route used by visitors traveling between Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park, especially before the main routes are cleared of snow.

Yellowstone’s Popularity Among International Tourists

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most famous parks in the United States, attracting millions of visitors every year. It is home to natural wonders like Old Faithful geyser, bison herds, and wolves.

While Yellowstone is mainly in Wyoming, it also extends into Montana and Idaho.

According to a 2016 visitor study:

  • 17% of Yellowstone’s visitors were international tourists
  • Among those, 34% were from China and 11% were from Italy

SOURCE

Clarke

Related Articles

Drunk driver who killed brothers, 8 and 4, at a birthday celebration tells grieving family she'd 'appreciate' forgiveness as she learns fate

Drunk driver who killed brothers, 8 and 4, at a birthday celebration tells grieving family she’d ‘appreciate’ forgiveness as she learns fate

Your kids have been here for hours': Moms left four children in an unlocked car with a bag of marijuana while they got drunk at a bar, police say

Your kids have been here for hours’: Moms left four children in an unlocked car with a bag of marijuana while they got drunk at a bar, police say

Mindy Morgenstern was brutally murdered in her college apartment. Here's How She Helped Solve Her Own Murder

Mindy Morgenstern was brutally murdered in her college apartment. Here’s How She Helped Solve Her Own Murder

I was insane!': Man'snapped' and beat mom to death in 'impulsive overreaction' over paperwork, attorney said

I was insane!’: Man’snapped’ and beat mom to death in ‘impulsive overreaction’ over paperwork, attorney said

The rape complainant was killed by the "throat-slashing murderer," who married his accomplice the same day in an unsuccessful attempt to stop her from testifying against him

The rape complainant was killed by the “throat-slashing murderer,” who married his accomplice the same day in an unsuccessful attempt to stop her from testifying against him

"Beef about a girl" results in a 19-year-old man being fatally shot

“Beef about a girl” results in a 19-year-old man being fatally shot

Leave a Comment