I sacrificed my children’: Mom forced kids to live in squalor and sleep on pizza boxes, while she enjoyed a child-free existence with nail and hair appointments, cops said

Pontiac, Michigan – A horrifying case of child neglect has shocked the country after three children were found living alone for years in unspeakable conditions inside a Michigan home. Their mother, 34-year-old Kelli Bryant, is now facing charges of child abuse and welfare fraud after a February welfare check revealed the severity of the situation.

Children Found Living in Squalor

According to police, the children—a 15-year-old boy and two girls, ages 12 and 13—were living in filth and complete neglect. When deputies arrived at the home on Lydia Lane in Pontiac, about 25 miles outside Detroit, they were shocked by what they saw.

There was garbage piled four feet high, feces spread across the home, and the bathtub and toilet were unusable. The boy was barely able to walk due to extremely overgrown toenails, and the girls were found hunched over and holding hands, with matted hair and soiled clothing.

The girls were reportedly sleeping on pizza boxes, while the boy had a mattress.

Years of Abandonment

Investigators say the children had likely been living without their mother since 2020 or 2021. They had not attended school and spent their time watching television and playing video games. Bryant allegedly dropped off food weekly, sometimes through strangers, but did not enter the home or care for the children.

Neighbors were unaware children were even living there.

Police Interviews and Court Testimony

During a preliminary court hearing, Oakland County Detective John Brish testified that Bryant arrived to her police interview with her hair done, fake nails, and clean clothes, looking well-kept. He expressed shock at her lack of remorse and her alleged admission that she “sacrificed” her children for herself.

Bryant reportedly listed her children in her phone contacts as “My oldest,” “Kid 1,” and “Kid 2”, while they still referred to her as “World’s Greatest Mom”, prosecutors said.

Brish testified: “I’d never smelled a home that bad without a decomposing body present.”

Legal Proceedings Move Forward

Despite Bryant’s attorney arguing the children appeared intelligent during interviews, Judge Cynthia Thomas Walker said the prosecution had presented enough evidence to proceed to trial. She called the situation “an extraordinary case” of abandonment, abuse, and neglect.

CPS and Hospital Evaluations

The children were immediately taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, and Child Protective Services placed them in the custody of a relative. They lacked basic hygiene, had not bathed in years, and were not familiar with regular human interaction.

Bryant claimed the children’s father had no involvement in their lives.

Sheriff’s Statement on the Case

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard described the case as one of the worst he’s ever seen:

“This situation would be deemed deplorable for an animal, let alone three children. They were left to survive without education, hygiene, or parental care for years. The consequences of this abuse are long-lasting and heartbreaking.”

This deeply disturbing case has brought to light the real dangers of long-term neglect and abandonment, even within neighborhoods where others may not notice. Kelli Bryant now faces a serious trial that will determine her accountability for the harm done to her children. As the legal process continues, the focus must remain on the children’s recovery, education, and emotional healing.

