I have to get rid of the hammer’: Son allegedly bludgeoned mother and then messaged gaming friend on how to ‘delete the evidence’

A 24-year-old man, Robert Babin, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly struck his mother in the head with a hammer during an argument. Babin reportedly confessed to the gruesome crime in messages sent to a friend on a gaming platform shortly after the attack.

The Crime and Confession

According to court documents reviewed by local ABC affiliate KTRK, Babin allegedly wrote to his friend on Wednesday:

“I am in trouble and I need your help,” followed by “I just assaulted my mother with a hammer, I got angry, I don’t know what to do, I can’t go to prison.”

Babin further allegedly wrote, “I have to get rid of the hammer and destroy the evidence before the police get there,” and “I don’t want to end up on Death Row. I hit her a few times on the head and the side. She’s barely breathing.”

Authorities in Houston said that Babin’s gaming friend attempted to persuade him to call the police, but the friend reportedly didn’t see Babin’s messages until about two hours after they were sent. During that time, the victim, Babin’s 61-year-old mother, was left suffering.

Discovery and Arrest

When police arrived at the 18700 block of Holly Way in Harris County, just west of Houston, they found the woman bleeding from the head and unable to speak. She was quickly airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Babin initially told police that he had left his mother napping at home while he went to the store, claiming he was surprised to find police at the scene when he returned. However, the messages he allegedly sent to his friend would contradict that story.

Legal Charges and Potential Sentence

Babin has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, if Babin is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. As of Friday, he remained detained in the Harris County Jail.

Family and Community Impact

The incident has left the community in shock, as neighbors and family members process the tragic events. The motive behind the attack, which allegedly stemmed from an argument, remains unclear, but the brutal nature of the assault has raised serious concerns about Babin’s state of mind and the circumstances that led to the violence.

