I Don’t Love You Anymore’: Chilling Words Woman Said While Burning Child With Hot Iron

A heartbreaking child abuse case has come to light in Florida, where a woman has been arrested for allegedly burning a young girl with a hot iron. The incident has shocked the local community and raised serious concerns about child safety. Here’s everything we know about the disturbing case involving Celie Placius.

Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly Burning Child with Hot Iron

How the Incident Came to Light

On April 24, 2025, officers from the Palm Springs Police Department responded to a call from a local daycare center. Employees reported seeing a suspicious burn mark on a young girl’s forearm. The injury appeared fresh and raised immediate concerns about possible abuse.

Placius’ Changing Story

When police first questioned Celie Placius — whose exact relationship to the child was not revealed — she initially said she had no idea how the injury happened. Later, she suggested that the girl might have been playing with her siblings and got hurt.

Placius then changed her version again, saying she had been ironing clothes while the child was nearby and found a sticky substance on the iron after briefly stepping away. She claimed that the child used the iron on her school folder but showed no signs of injury at the time.

The Child’s Heartbreaking Account

Later that evening, police interviewed the child, who told a different and very upsetting story. According to her, Placius burned her arm intentionally in two different spots while telling her, “I’m not your friend and I don’t love you anymore.”

The child said she was sitting at the dining table when Placius used the hot iron on her arm and even used it to burn her school folder. Experts confirmed that the child clearly understood the difference between truth and lies during her statement.

Serious Injuries Noticed

Police observed that the burn on the child’s arm was fresh and bubbling, indicating recent and severe injury. Another older burn mark was also found on the child’s hand, suggesting that there may have been past incidents of harm.

After further questioning, Placius continued to contradict herself about knowing the injury was a burn, applying cream to the wound, and whether she saw the child touch the iron. Despite being read her Miranda rights, she denied causing any injury.

Police Conclusion and Arrest

Officers concluded that the injuries were not accidental or self-inflicted. They determined that the burns were caused by prolonged exposure to high heat, which could cause serious harm or permanent scarring. Placius was arrested and taken to Palm Beach County Jail.

She is currently being held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 27, 2025.

This deeply troubling case highlights the serious issue of child abuse and the importance of protecting vulnerable children. Thanks to the alert daycare staff and quick police action, the young girl’s suffering was brought to light. As the legal process moves forward, the hope remains that the child will receive the care, support, and justice she deserves.

