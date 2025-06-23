His ears were being punctured by screams: When police questioned the parents with the 4-month-old’s death in the hotel drawer after they had left her there to sleep, the mother was ‘laughing’, they said

Crime

In a tragic and horrifying case, a mother and father from Texas are facing murder charges after their 4-month-old daughter was found dead inside a hotel room drawer. The incident occurred on May 26, 2024, at a Days Inn & Suites in the Mission Bend area of Harris County, Texas. The baby, Brookelynn Fancher, was reportedly placed inside the drawer to sleep, with a towel stuffed around the edges to prevent her from “kicking the drawer open” due to her “piercing” cries.

The Discovery and Initial Response

First responders were called to the hotel room at around 1 p.m. on May 26 after Brookelynn was found unresponsive. Despite the paramedics’ best efforts to revive her, they were unsuccessful. When Harris County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they learned from the parents, Destiny Campos, 21, and Jeremy Fancher, 38, that Brookelynn had been kept inside the drawer while they were asleep or occupied with other activities.

The criminal complaint outlines how Campos and Fancher had allegedly been keeping their infant daughter in the drawer for some time. Fancher reportedly complained about Brookelynn’s loud cries, which he found “piercing” to his ears. To quiet her, he would feed her a bottle, but he and Campos allegedly continued placing her inside the drawer, sometimes closing it and using a towel to keep it shut.

Disturbing Behavior and Housekeeper’s Role

The situation had been ongoing for some time, with the hotel’s housekeeper discovering Brookelynn inside the drawer on multiple occasions. The housekeeper reportedly found the child crying in the drawer, once while Campos was passed out and unable to be woken. On one such occasion, the housekeeper found Brookelynn while Campos’ 18-month-old daughter was eating cookie crumbs on the floor. When confronted, Campos allegedly laughed off the situation, saying it was okay for the baby to be in the drawer.

The housekeeper expressed concern to Campos, but the mother shrugged it off. These disturbing actions were reportedly ignored by both parents until the tragic event on May 26.

Fancher’s Account of the Death

When Fancher arrived back at the hotel room from a local store, he found Brookelynn lying sideways inside the drawer and appearing to be not breathing. He immediately placed her on the bed and attempted CPR, but it was too late. Fancher confirmed to police that he had placed Brookelynn in the drawer earlier, using a white hospital blanket.

Campos’ Remarks and the Investigation

Following the death, Campos made troubling statements to her grandmother, saying, “I’m gonna have a girl. That replaces the one I lost,” which raised further concerns about her state of mind. The investigation has revealed that both parents have a history of neglect, and their actions in this case have led to the tragic loss of their child.

Charges and Arrests

On Friday, Destiny Campos was taken into custody and charged with murder, and Jeremy Fancher was arrested the following day. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expressed relief over the arrests, saying, “I’m glad our team has remained relentless and sought justice for this precious infant.”

This case has shocked the community and brought attention to the disturbing neglect and abuse that led to the tragic death of Brookelynn Fancher. The investigation is ongoing, and both parents now face murder charges, with justice for the young child at the forefront of authorities’ efforts.

