“He could have been saved”: Man beaten to death over beer bottle mix-up outside gas station and left for 12 hours before anybody found him, police say

A Texas man, Lansselo Martinez, 22, has been arrested for allegedly beating 38-year-old Ye Myint Aung to death at a gas station. The attack, which took place on May 23, may have been triggered by Martinez believing that Aung had thrown a beer bottle at him.

Fatal Incident at the Gas Station

The tragic incident occurred early in the morning on May 23, when surveillance video showed Martinez attacking Aung by hitting him in the head at least 20 times. Aung reportedly stumbled out of the store attached to the gas station and collapsed outside. He was left unconscious for around 12 hours before a friend, Lakisha Wilks, discovered him lying on the ground at around 9:30 p.m. The friend immediately called 911, but it was too late. Aung was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead on May 25 from blunt force trauma.

The Suspicion Behind the Attack

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez and an unnamed friend had arrived at the gas station earlier that day. The incident reportedly began when a beer bottle, which had been placed on the hood of their car, fell off. Martinez believed that the bottle was thrown at him and, in his anger, began confronting other patrons at the gas station. He then allegedly turned his attention to Aung, escalating the situation into a violent attack.

Martinez’s friend later told police that he had placed the beer bottle on the car himself, which contradicted Martinez’s belief that Aung had thrown it at him.

Investigation and Arrest

After reviewing surveillance footage from the gas station and questioning witnesses, Harris County detectives were able to link Martinez to the attack. The Harris County Coroner’s Office ruled Aung’s death a homicide, and two weeks later, Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 4. He now faces charges related to the fatal beating.

Aung’s Friend Speaks Out

Lakisha Wilks, Aung’s friend, expressed her devastation after discovering his body hours later than necessary. She believes that if help had arrived sooner, Aung could have been saved. “He could have been saved, I truly believed. He could have been saved! I didn’t get there until 9:30 at night,” Wilks told KTRK in an emotional interview.

The case has left the local community shocked, and Aung’s friends and family are grieving his loss.

