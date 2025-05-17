“Go beat on her kid”: The caregiver who tried to attribute the boy’s death to a skateboard crash after puncturing his friend’s 3-year-old’s bowel

In a heartbreaking and disturbing case from Minnesota, a 25-year-old former caregiver has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of a 3-year-old boy who was beaten and abused over a long period. Rosa Esperanza Garza, now known as Mason Garza, admitted to the crime and will serve a lengthy sentence for the 2024 murder of little Eastyn James Deronjic.

Court Sentence and Legal Details

Clay County District Court Judge Tammy L. Merkins gave Garza a 20-year sentence on May 16, 2025. According to Minnesota law, Garza must serve at least two-thirds of the sentence in prison, which means over 13 years behind bars. The remaining time will be served under supervised release.

Garza had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Another woman involved in the case, 23-year-old Shiann Lynn Erickson, also faces the same charge but has pleaded not guilty. Her trial is expected to take place later this year.

How the Tragedy Unfolded

On March 18, 2024, just after 1 a.m., police and emergency medical workers responded to a call from an apartment in Moorhead, Minnesota. They found 3-year-old Eastyn unresponsive, covered in bruises, and not breathing. He was rushed to Sanford Hospital but sadly passed away shortly after arriving.

The child had been staying with Garza and Erickson for a while. Both women were known to the child’s biological parents, and the children were reportedly left in their care for an extended time.

Autopsy Reveals Shocking Abuse

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and later confirmed that Eastyn died due to a blunt force injury that perforated his bowel — a very serious internal injury. The report also found 28 other signs of blunt force trauma on different parts of his body. His death was ruled a homicide.

What Witnesses and Police Found

A witness told police that she came to the home on the night of Eastyn’s death to babysit because Garza had taken Erickson to the hospital. The woman noticed that Eastyn was very sick, vomiting, and weak. He asked for water but then started coughing and became unconscious. He died within two hours at the hospital.

Eastyn’s mother told the police that she hadn’t seen her children in about two weeks. When she last saw Eastyn, she noticed some bruises but thought they were caused by accidents due to his clumsiness.

Suspects Tried to Cover Up the Abuse

Both Garza and Erickson told police that Eastyn got his bruises after fainting and hitting his head or falling off a bike and skateboard. However, messages found on their phones told a different story.

One text sent by Erickson to Garza on the day Eastyn died said: “Ok have fun with your little b—-. Go beat on her kid.” This message made it clear that both women were aware of the abuse.

Even though Erickson claimed Garza had been abusive only to her and not the child, evidence suggested that she knew what was happening to Eastyn but did nothing to stop it.

Younger Sibling Removed for Safety

After Eastyn’s death, his younger sister was taken away from the home and placed in protective care to ensure her safety.

This case has shocked the community and raised serious questions about child protection and the responsibility of caregivers. Young Eastyn suffered for a long time before he died, and justice has now been served with Garza’s sentencing. Authorities continue to remind people that if they ever suspect child abuse, they must report it immediately.

The case also highlights the importance of being careful about who children are left with and making sure caregivers are trustworthy and safe. Every child deserves to grow up in a loving, protected environment.

