For six months, he allegedly watched his ex sleep with a sledgehammer nearby and a chilling plan in mind, according to police

Volusia County, Fla. – A 20-year-old Florida man, Jalen Vallejos, has been arrested after allegedly confessing to plotting an attack on his ex-girlfriend and her father, authorities said.

The Encounter and Arrest

Vallejos was taken into custody by a deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday just before midnight. The deputy initiated a “consensual encounter” with Vallejos after noticing him wearing a dark hoodie, a black ski mask, and multiple shirts while obscuring his face. When asked about his unusual attire, Vallejos told the deputy that it was “kind of cold out,” despite the temperature being around 76°F at the time.

Upon further investigation, Vallejos was found to be carrying a pocketknife, and his clothes were covered in “hitchhiker weeds and brush,” suggesting he had recently walked through thick vegetation. The deputy also discovered Vallejos was carrying a lock-picking tool, which led to his detention, especially given an increase in car thefts in the area.

Confession and Detailed Plan

During questioning, Vallejos reportedly confessed to the deputy that he intended to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home. He also admitted to having a backpack in his car that contained several items, including duct tape, wire snips, black spray paint, wire cutters, pliers, and a sledgehammer.

According to the criminal complaint, Vallejos explained that he planned to use the tools to carry out his attack. His plan reportedly involved picking the lock on his ex’s back gate, watching her sleep, and then using the sledgehammer to break into her home to “defend himself” against her father. Vallejos allegedly confessed to intending to harm the father but claimed he didn’t know if he would harm his ex. When directly asked whether he planned to harm or kill his ex, Vallejos allegedly replied, “yeah, eventually.”

Background and Investigation

Vallejos’ ex-girlfriend confirmed to authorities that the two had broken up six months ago after dating for over two years. Both she and her father expressed fear for their lives, especially after learning about Vallejos’ plan, and they wished to file criminal charges.

Authorities also learned that Vallejos had previously vandalized the garage of his ex-girlfriend’s home, further supporting the severity of his actions.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Vallejos is facing charges including aggravated stalking, criminal mischief, burglary, and loitering. He is being held at the Volusia County Jail without bond due to the aggravated stalking charge.

At a press conference, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood commended the deputy who initiated the stop, calling it “the kind of encounter that saves lives.” He added, “I mean, that’s got all the signs to me that somebody’s getting killed.”

