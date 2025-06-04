Florida teacher, 28, accused of sending naked photos and pursuing a romantic relationship with a middle school student

Manatee County, F.L. – A Florida teacher, Oliver Fell, 28, has been arrested on charges of lewd conduct with a student and the transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

Fell, a teacher at Carlos E. Haile Middle School, is accused of sending a nude photo and engaging in sexual activity with a middle school student. The allegations first came to light on March 3 when a student informed a school resource deputy from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) that Fell had been communicating with him on social media for over three months.

The student also claimed that Fell had sent him an “explicit photo” on Snapchat in early January. This information led the MCSO to launch an investigation into the claims, which was then supported by the school district’s administration.

Investigation and Evidence

Following the report, detectives from the MCSO Crimes Against Children Unit began investigating the allegations. They obtained a search warrant for the student’s phone and reportedly found evidence that confirmed the communications between Fell and the student led to lewd conduct. Among the evidence, detectives discovered an “explicit photo of a nude breast” on the student’s phone, which they claim belonged to Fell.

In early May, further information came to light, further strengthening the case against Fell. Though additional details have not been provided, an arrest warrant was issued for Fell on June 2, and she surrendered to authorities later that day.

School’s Response

The principal of Carlos E. Haile Middle School, Irene Nikitopoulos, addressed the charges in a letter to parents on Monday. She stated that it took several weeks for the investigation to confirm the allegations but emphasized that once sufficient evidence was found, Fell was immediately reassigned to a position where she had no contact with students. The school and district have pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Fell’s Arrest and Bond

Oliver Fell was arrested and is currently being held at the Manatee County Jail on a $2,500 bond. As of now, Fell does not have an attorney and has not yet entered a plea.

SOURCE