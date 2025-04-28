Festival Turned Deadly: 9 Killed as Car Plows Through Vancouver Crowd

A devastating incident took place at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday, April 26, when a man drove through a crowd, killing nine people and injuring several others. The attack, which took place during a local neighborhood block party, has left the community in shock. Authorities have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The Tragic Incident

At approximately 8:14 p.m. on April 26, a man drove his vehicle through a large crowd attending the Lapu Lapu Day Festival, located near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street in South Vancouver. The Vancouver Police Department confirmed the deaths of nine people, with many others injured.

Following the incident, the suspect, identified as a 30-year-old Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene. He was physically restrained by members of the public after attempting to flee. The police department has stated that the investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Major Crime Section.

Reactions from Authorities and Leaders

In a statement posted to social media, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim expressed his shock and sorrow over the event. “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event,” he said. “Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also expressed his condolences on social media. “I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver,” he said. “I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you.”

Eyewitness Accounts

Yoseb Vardeh, who was operating a food truck at the festival, gave a harrowing account of the events. He described seeing the vehicle drive “completely straight, right through the crowd” at a high speed of around 60 mph. After the vehicle came to a halt, the driver attempted to run but was restrained by people at the scene.

Vardeh expressed his shock, saying, “I think he was going for maximum damage.” He also described the chaotic and heartbreaking scene, saying, “I just saw bodies underneath people’s food trucks, and husbands crying out for their wife, or their kids. It was just horrible.”

Artist’s Reaction

Vancouver-based artist Kaya Ko, who had performed earlier in the day at the festival, also shared her grief on social media. She referred to the event as a “massacre” and sent her condolences to the families affected. “How can we come together as a community after this… So much to process,” she posted on Instagram. “This was not an accident. This was a massacre.”

Ko called for unity in the community, praying for the victims and their families. “Spirit guide these souls home and guide our people back to our hearts,” she wrote in a heartfelt message.

The Investigation

The Vancouver Police Department has continued its investigation into the incident, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. The investigation is being closely monitored by local officials, and the suspect remains in custody as the case develops.

The Lapu Lapu Day Festival, meant to celebrate community and culture, was tragically marred by violence, leaving the community reeling. As authorities continue their investigation and the community grieves, there is a strong call for unity and support for the victims and their families. The loss of nine lives in such a violent manner has shocked many, and the path to healing will undoubtedly be a long one.

SOURCE