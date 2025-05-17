Drunk driver who killed brothers, 8 and 4, at a birthday celebration tells grieving family she’d ‘appreciate’ forgiveness as she learns fate

NEWPORT, MICHIGAN – A 67-year-old woman, Marshella Chidester, has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison after a tragic drunk driving crash that killed two young siblings during a children’s birthday party at a boat club in April 2024.

The accident claimed the lives of 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and her 4-year-old brother Zayn, and also injured 13 other people.

Devastated Mother Says “She Took Everything”

During the emotional court hearing on Thursday, the children’s grieving mother, Mariah Dodds, said,

“She took everything in my life and destroyed it. The grief has been unbearable.”

Her powerful words came as Chidester stood silently, listening to the family’s pain during the victim impact statements.

What Happened at the Boat Club?

On April 20, 2024, Chidester drove her blue SUV through the parking lot of the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, Michigan. She then crashed 25 feet into the building, where the children’s birthday party was taking place.

Security footage showed the vehicle speeding before it crashed through the wall, instantly killing the two children and injuring many others.

Chidester’s Apology and Legal Defense

Chidester, who had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, spoke during the hearing. She said:

“I’ve asked the Lord to forgive me. And I ask you to at least look into your heart, and at some point, if you can possibly forgive me, I would appreciate that so much.”

Her lawyers argued that a leg injury caused her to press hard on the gas pedal by mistake and claimed she had only one glass of wine. However, the court did not accept this explanation.

Convicted of Second-Degree Murder

In March 2025, a jury found Chidester guilty of second-degree murder, along with several other charges. The trial lasted four days, and the evidence presented included eyewitness accounts, video footage, and toxicology reports.

She will now serve a sentence of 25 to 50 years, which means she could be eligible for parole at the age of 92.

