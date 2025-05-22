Crime

Cold-blooded execution’: Childhood friend condemned for gunning down woman during post-funeral candlelight vigil

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – A Brooklyn family is still reeling from the shocking murder of Delia Johnson, 42, who was gunned down at a candlelight vigil in August 2021. On Monday, justice came with the sentencing of Claudia Banton, 46, a woman once considered “like a daughter” by Johnson’s grieving mother.

A Stunning Betrayal

Delia Berry, Johnson’s mother, spoke directly to Banton during the sentencing, her voice filled with sorrow.

“I did the best that I could for Claudia,” she said in court, mourning not only the loss of her daughter but also the deep betrayal from someone she had once embraced as family.

A Chilling Crime Caught on Camera

On August 4, 2021, Banton showed up at a vigil in Brooklyn wearing a blonde wig and black clothing. As Johnson stood among a crowd mourning a mutual friend, Banton approached and shot her in the head at point-blank range, then continued firing even after Johnson collapsed.

Security footage of the execution-style shooting shocked the city and sparked a widespread manhunt. Banton fled the scene in a double-parked car but was tracked down and arrested by U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville, Florida, three months later on November 8, 2021.

Justice Delivered

After a jury convicted Banton on April 3, 2024, of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, she was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors described the act as a “cold-blooded execution,” carried out in public and among mourners.

“This shooting was a cold-blooded execution of a woman who was attending a ceremony to honor a late friend,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “The defendant was so brazen as to carry out this murder among a crowd of mourners, causing chaos and fear.”

Family Still Seeking Closure

While Banton’s sentencing brought a measure of justice, Johnson’s family expressed that no amount of prison time could heal the pain.

“Her kids can still call her, still visit her,” said Johnson’s brother, Mathis Lemons. “I’ll never see my sister again. I’ll never laugh with her again.”

“I feel like she deserved more,” added Johnson’s sister, Cordelia McCray. “But today is about change, and today is about forgiving.”

Appeal in the Works

Banton chose not to speak during the sentencing hearing, as her legal team plans to appeal the conviction. Her defense previously argued that the person seen in the video wasn’t clearly identifiable as Banton, but the jury found otherwise.

A Senseless Loss

The murder of Delia Johnson, committed during a gathering meant to honor another lost loved one, has left her community and family heartbroken.

SOURCE

