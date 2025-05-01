Before packing some remains in a suitcase and freezing other body parts, a porn star decapitated a couple: The prosecution

Yostin Andres Mosquera, a 35-year-old Colombian pornographic performer, is currently on trial in London for the grisly murders of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, whose dismembered bodies were found in suitcases near a bridge in July 2024. The case has drawn international attention due to the disturbing nature of the crime and Mosquera’s background in adult entertainment.

Victims: Longtime Couple Targeted

Alfonso and Longworth were in a civil partnership since February 2023 and lived together in Shepherd’s Bush, West London. According to prosecutors, Mosquera had a sexual arrangement with Alfonso and frequently visited the couple, both in the UK and abroad.

Authorities allege that Mosquera used this relationship to gain access to their home, with the intention to rob them, citing his online searches for:

The value of their home

Bank login information

A chest freezer (later found in their flat)

Chilling Timeline of the Crime

On July 8, 2024, prosecutors claim:

Paul Longworth was bludgeoned in the back of the head with a hammer , fracturing his skull.

was , fracturing his skull. Albert Alfonso was repeatedly stabbed in the face and body , leading to his death.

was , leading to his death. The attack was partially caught on video, and prosecutors say Mosquera filmed himself singing and dancing afterward.

The prosecution asserts that after the murders, Mosquera decapitated and dismembered the bodies. He then allegedly placed parts of their remains in suitcases and left the rest in a freezer inside the victims’ apartment.

Discovery of the Suitcases

Mosquera was arrested in Bristol after police responded to a tip about a suspicious man seen with a suitcase on the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

By the time officers arrived, the man had vanished—but he left behind two suitcases, which were later found to contain human remains. Forensic testing confirmed that the remains belonged to Alfonso and Longworth.

Additional body parts were recovered from a freezer at the victims’ West London home, consistent with the items Mosquera had allegedly searched for online before the murders.

Defense and Trial

Mosquera has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder. In court, his legal team claimed that the killing of Alfonso occurred during “extreme sex,” not premeditated murder.

The prosecution has rejected this argument, asserting that digital evidence, surveillance footage, and Mosquera’s online activity show clear intent and preparation for the killings.

The trial is ongoing, with prosecutors presenting further forensic and digital evidence to establish motive and premeditation.

This shocking case of murder, dismemberment, and betrayal has horrified communities in the UK and abroad. Prosecutors argue that Mosquera used his personal access and trust to carry out one of the most gruesome crimes seen in recent years. As the trial continues, justice for Albert Alfonso and Paul Longworth remains at the forefront.

