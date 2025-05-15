Before being arrested for DWI, the mother allegedly got out of the car and fled while her children were unconscious and bleeding: police

In a shocking incident from Missouri, Courtney R. Brown, a mother of two, is facing serious criminal charges after she allegedly caused a multi-car accident while driving under the influence and left her injured, unbuckled children at the crash scene.

What Happened?

The incident took place on Interstate 270 near Missouri 367 on Monday morning. Brown, reportedly under the influence of drugs, suddenly stopped her car in the middle of the highway, which caused another driver to swerve and sideswipe her vehicle.

According to police reports cited by KSDK and Fox 2, after the initial crash, a second vehicle hit Brown’s car, pushing it across the highway and into a third vehicle. The result was a chaotic and dangerous chain reaction.

Children Found Unconscious and Unrestrained

After the crash, the first driver involved reportedly approached Brown’s vehicle and found two children, ages 3 and 8, unsecured and unconscious, lying across the center console of the car.

Emergency responders confirmed that both children had serious injuries and were taken to St. Louis Hospital, where they remain intubated in critical condition.

Mother Allegedly Fled the Scene

Witnesses say Brown walked away from the crash despite a police officer at the scene ordering her to return. About a mile from the scene, she was found by a Missouri State Trooper, who observed that she showed signs of being under the influence — watery and bloodshot eyes, slow movements, and confused speech.

She was taken to a hospital where tests allegedly found cannabis and amphetamines in her system.

Charges Against Courtney Brown

According to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, Courtney R. Brown has been charged with:

Two counts of DWI with serious injury

Three counts of leaving the scene of an accident

One count of driving without a valid license

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Brown was arrested at 7 a.m. on Monday and has since posted a $100,000 bond, according to records from the St. Louis County Jail. She is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 2.

Community and Legal Response

The case has drawn attention due to the severe injuries of the children and the mother’s alleged behavior. Police and child welfare organizations are now involved in ensuring the children receive the care they need, and the court will decide on the legal consequences Brown will face.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect, the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453).

This heartbreaking story is a reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence and the serious consequences of neglecting child safety. Two young lives are now in critical condition due to what could have been easily prevented. As the legal process unfolds, the focus must remain on the health and recovery of the children. No parent should ever put their child in harm’s way — and no child should have to suffer because of an adult’s poor choices.

