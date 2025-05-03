At 18, he killed a woman by throwing rocks at her car and then photographed the wreck as she lay dying. He will now serve 45 years in prison

A Colorado man who played a key role in the tragic death of a 20-year-old woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his involvement in a deadly rock-throwing spree.

Nicholas Karol-Chik, now 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted murder, and a crime of violence enhancement in connection with the April 19, 2023 death of Alexa Bartell, who was killed after a 9-pound rock was hurled through her car’s window while she was driving.

What Happened That Night?

Karol-Chik, along with Joseph Koenig and Zachary Kwak, spent the evening throwing large rocks at moving vehicles in Jefferson County, Colorado. Tragically, one of those rocks fatally struck Alexa Bartell, who was speaking to a friend on the phone at the time. When the line suddenly went dead, her friend grew concerned and later discovered Alexa’s car had crashed—and she was dead inside.

Karol-Chik later admitted in court that he supplied the rock that Koenig used to kill Bartell. The three young men then returned to the scene to take photos of the wreck, showing no signs of checking on Alexa or calling for help.

The Legal Consequences

As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Karol-Chik testified against Koenig, helping to secure a first-degree murder conviction for the man who physically threw the fatal rock. That testimony earned him a reduced sentence in exchange for cooperation.

On May 1, 2025, Karol-Chik was sentenced to:

45 years in prison on the murder charge (with a crime of violence enhancement)

in prison on the murder charge (with a crime of violence enhancement) 24 years on the attempted murder charge

on the attempted murder charge Both sentences to run concurrently

5 years of parole after the murder sentence and 3 years of parole after the attempted murder sentence

Emotional Courtroom Statements

At sentencing, Karol-Chik expressed regret:

“I will forever have to live with the fact that my desire to impress people I thought were friends caused this tragedy. I hope that one day you can find it in your heart to forgive.”

Alexa Bartell’s mother gave a heart-wrenching statement, calling out the trio for their cruelty:

“These three spent the evening laughing, hunting, and looking for destruction,” she said, urging the judge to give Karol-Chik the maximum 72-year sentence.

Co-Defendants and Their Fate

Joseph Koenig , the man who threw the fatal rock, was convicted of first-degree murder with extreme indifference and faces life in prison without parole .

, the man who threw the fatal rock, was convicted of and . Zachary Kwak, the third co-defendant, was the first to take a plea deal, followed by Karol-Chik in May 2024.

What began as a reckless, senseless act ended in the tragic loss of a young woman full of life and potential. While Karol-Chik avoided a life sentence, the court made clear that his actions—regardless of intent—had deadly consequences. The case is a chilling reminder of how a split-second decision can forever change lives.

