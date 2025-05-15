Are the Menendez Brothers Going to Get Out of Prison? What We Know About Their Resentencing Outcomes

After spending more than three decades in prison, Erik and Lyle Menendez — the brothers convicted of killing their parents in 1989 — may finally have a chance at freedom. On May 13, 2025, a California judge changed their sentence from life without parole to 50 years to life, making them eligible for parole for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know about their new sentence, why it changed, and what comes next.

Who Are the Menendez Brothers?

In 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez shot and killed their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home. Erik later confessed the crime to his psychologist, whose partner eventually alerted the police. The brothers were arrested in 1990.

They were convicted in 1996 of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Prosecutors said they killed their parents for the family’s $14 million inheritance, while the brothers claimed they acted out of fear and years of alleged abuse by their father.

Why Were They Resentenced?

In 2023, the Menendez brothers’ legal team filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, citing new evidence presented in the Peacock docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed. A former boy band member, Roy Rosselló, alleged that José Menendez — then a top RCA Records executive — had sexually abused him too.

This new testimony, along with a letter Erik had written to a cousin in 1989 about the alleged abuse, helped renew interest in their case.

The former LA District Attorney recommended resentencing under California’s law for “youthful offenders”, since Erik and Lyle were in their early 20s at the time of the crime. Although the new DA tried to reverse this decision, Judge Michael Jesic ruled that the resentencing would go forward.

What Is the Menendez Brothers’ New Sentence?

On May 13, 2025, the judge officially resentenced the brothers to 50 years to life. This means they are now eligible for parole. The judge acknowledged the seriousness of the crime but also praised the positive way the brothers have used their time in prison.

“Life without parole gives an inmate no hope… It’s remarkable what they did when they had no hope of getting out,” Judge Jesic said.

How Have They Spent Their Time in Prison?

Over the past 35 years, both brothers have tried to turn their lives around:

Lyle Menendez earned a degree in sociology and has worked on prison reform efforts, including redesigning prison yards for better use.

Erik Menendez has focused on spirituality and meditation.

They’ve also taken responsibility for their actions. During the recent court appearance, both apologized. Lyle said he was filled with rage and lacked the tools to manage his emotions back then.

When Could They Be Released?

Though they’re now eligible for parole, it doesn’t mean immediate freedom. The California Board of Parole Hearings will first assess whether they pose a risk to public safety. Even if approved, Governor Gavin Newsom can delay or block their release — a process that can take up to 150 days.

A parole hearing is scheduled for June 13, 2025, although it’s not clear if this will be the final step or just a part of the ongoing process.

Legal experts say they could be released by late 2025, depending on the decision of the parole board and the governor’s approval.

The Menendez brothers’ case has fascinated and divided the public for decades. With their new sentence, they have a real shot at freedom after 35 years in prison. While opinions on their guilt or innocence remain mixed, what’s clear is that their story isn’t over yet. As the parole process continues, the world will be watching closely to see what comes next for Lyle and Erik Menendez.

