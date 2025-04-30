“Another Brotha Trying to Look Young”: Fans Believe Scottie Pippen Is Trying to Win Back His Ex-Wife Larsa During Her New Relationship With a 31-Year-Old Basketball Player, Putting Him in the Middle of Another “Midlife Crisis”

Scottie Pippen, the legendary former NBA star, is once again making waves, but this time it’s not for his basketball skills—it’s for his fresh new look. The retired Chicago Bulls forward, known for his diverse array of hairstyles throughout his 17-year career, has recently switched up his style by sporting straight-back cornrows. Pippen, who’s had everything from a high-top to a shaved head during his playing days, is now back with a hairstyle that has fans and critics alike talking.

The New Hairstyle and Social Media Reactions

A photo of Pippen in a beautician’s chair with a close-up of his new braids has quickly gone viral on social media. While this style isn’t new to Pippen’s collection of hairdos—he has sported cornrows in the past—this recent appearance has sparked various reactions. Fans are questioning what inspired the 59-year-old to go for this look at this point in his life.

Though the photo’s origin and whether it’s been altered remain unclear, social media users were quick to voice their opinions. Some trolls took the opportunity to make fun of Pippen, with one Instagram user joking, “Brotha wait till he is 65 years old to put braids in his head another brotha trying to look young.” Another commented, “He’s not looking too good,” while a more serious remark suggested, “I think he is sick.” These comments have caused some concern among fans who are more worried about Pippen’s well-being than his hairstyle.

Health Concerns and Speculations

Pippen, who has had a history of back problems throughout his career, has not publicly disclosed any additional health issues. However, the speculation about his health took center stage with some of the negative comments about his appearance. Fans have expressed their concern for the basketball icon, who, despite his retirement, still has a significant presence on social media.

The Larsa Pippen Connection

In addition to the hairstyle discussion, Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, was also brought into the conversation. The couple divorced in 2021 after 24 years of marriage, and Larsa’s dating history since the split has often been a topic of public conversation. Some commenters have suggested that Scottie’s new hairstyle may be an attempt to impress Larsa, who has been linked to younger men, including rapper Future and NBA players Tristan Thompson and Malik Beasley. The most direct comment came from one Instagram user who wrote, “All that worrying over Larsa got to him.” Another person remarked, “Larsa got that man aging fast,” while a third added, “Larsa is NOT coming back bro,” implying that the new braids might be an attempt to regain her attention.

Larsa Pippen’s Relationship Drama

Larsa, 50, has made headlines with her high-profile relationships since the split. After her marriage to Scottie, she was involved in a public relationship with NBA player Malik Beasley, as well as an off-and-on romance with Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie’s former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The two ended their relationship in 2024, and Larsa is currently seeing professional basketball player Jeff Coby, 31.

Pippen’s Private Life and Media Attention

Despite his fame, Scottie Pippen has kept his personal life mostly private. In 2023, paparazzi caught him in Los Angeles with a younger woman, but the details of their relationship have not been made public. It appears that Pippen prefers to keep the focus on his life after basketball, leaving fans to speculate about his romantic interests without much information from the man himself.

Scottie Pippen’s new braided hairstyle is more than just a fresh look—it has sparked conversations about his health, his personal life, and even his ex-wife, Larsa. While some fans have taken to social media to joke about the change, others are more concerned about the former NBA star’s well-being. Regardless of the reactions, Pippen remains a public figure, and his style choices continue to make headlines.

SOURCE