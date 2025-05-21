After removing the victim’s gold medallion from his neck and murdering him in public, the killer took pictures with it. Prosecutors

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Marcuss Ealy, 22, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery after allegedly shooting Malcolm Avery Johnson Jr., 21, execution-style in North Miami Beach in 2023.

Incident Details

Surveillance footage from a nearby business captured the crime near Northwest 170th Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue. According to prosecutors, Ealy shot Johnson twice—once in the head and once in the chest—and then took a gold medallion from Johnson’s neck.

Ealy and an accomplice, Mario Folger, committed the robbery together. Folger pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year and is expected to testify against Ealy.

Family and Police Identification

Ealy’s mother, Ebony Lundy, identified him and Folger from still photos taken from the surveillance video, calling it “my worst nightmare.” Ealy’s brother also confirmed that the shooter in the video was Marcuss, pointing to Instagram posts where Ealy showed the gun used in the murder.

Prosecutors revealed that Ealy and his girlfriend took selfies wearing the stolen medallion after the killing.

Court Proceedings

During a bond hearing, Judge Cristina Miranda denied Ealy’s request for bond, citing safety concerns for the community. Law enforcement had even placed a pole camera to monitor Ealy’s activities due to his dangerous behavior.

This violent case shows the grim reality of gang-related crime and robbery in the area. Marcuss Ealy faces serious charges and remains in custody awaiting trial.

