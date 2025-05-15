After fatally stabbing a fellow high school student during a track meet, a Texas teen will be permitted to graduate and receive a diploma.

A Texas teenager accused of killing another student during a school sports event will still be allowed to finish high school and receive his diploma. The case has drawn a lot of public attention, especially as the teen’s graduation was only two months away when the incident happened.

What Happened at the Track Meet

On April 2, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony was involved in a serious fight at a school track meet. The argument was with another 17-year-old student, Austin Metcalf, and it reportedly turned violent very quickly. According to a police report, the two boys had a disagreement over space under a tent on a rainy day. Metcalf asked Anthony to move. An argument followed, and witnesses say Anthony warned Metcalf not to touch him.

When Metcalf tried to move Anthony, Anthony allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. Metcalf later died from the wound. The fight lasted less than 30 seconds, according to several witnesses. When police arrived, Anthony reportedly admitted what happened and asked if it could be considered self-defense.

School Expulsion and Graduation Decision

After the incident, the Frisco Independent School District expelled Anthony from Centennial High School. This meant he would miss graduation, even though he had a strong academic record with a 3.7 GPA and had completed all required credits.

Anthony’s family, with the help of the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) and his legal team, fought to make sure he could still receive his diploma. After talks with the school district, they reached a resolution. Anthony will graduate and receive his diploma, but he won’t be allowed to attend any graduation events.

Why the School Made This Decision

The school district has a rule that students involved in serious crimes cannot take part in graduation ceremonies. However, since Anthony had already completed all his coursework, they agreed he could still graduate.

A spokesperson for NGAN, Minister Dominique Alexander, said this outcome supports student rights and academic fairness. He also said the group will continue supporting Anthony and his family during the legal process.

Legal Charges and Bail Status

Karmelo Anthony is charged with first-degree murder and is currently out on a $250,000 bail. The case is still under investigation, and the legal process is ongoing. His mother, Karla Hayes, had earlier publicly requested that her son be allowed to finish high school.

This case has sparked a lot of public interest because it touches on issues like student rights, school policies, and the legal system. While the courts will decide Anthony’s future regarding the murder charge, his academic journey is officially complete. He won’t walk the stage, but he will still get the diploma he worked for. The legal outcome will reveal more in the coming months, and many people will be watching closely.

