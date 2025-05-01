According to the district attorney, one officer was killed by gunfire from a Pennsylvania hospital shooting

Officer Andrew Duarte, a dedicated member of the West York Borough Police Department, was tragically killed during a hostage situation and active shooter response at UPMC Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania on February 22. New details shared at an April 30 press conference have revealed that Duarte was accidentally shot by a fellow officer while responding to a life-threatening crisis involving an armed gunman.

What Happened on February 22

According to York County District Attorney Tim Barker, the incident began at around 11:11 a.m. when Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, the shooter, pointed a 9mm stolen pistol at a hospital worker inside the ICU. Unknown to police at the time, the firearm was already out of ammunition. Moments later, Archangel-Ortiz grabbed another staff member at gunpoint and exited the ICU with the hostage.

As the situation escalated, law enforcement—including officers from Springettsbury Township, Northern York County, and York County Sheriff’s Office—took tactical positions around the scene. When Archangel-Ortiz appeared with the hostage, officers on both sides of the doorway opened fire.

How Officer Duarte Was Killed

The exchange of gunfire struck Archangel-Ortiz at least 15 to 20 times, killing him. However, in the crossfire, several officers were also hit—including Officer Andrew Duarte, who was struck twice:

One bullet hit his left arm , traveling across his chest.

, traveling across his chest. Another entered through an area of his tactical vest that offered no protection, dealing a fatal blow.

Barker noted that Duarte was not directly in the line of fire but was positioned diagonally behind another officer who had taken a defensive stance. Despite being mortally wounded, Duarte attempted to assist another officer who had been shot in the leg. He collapsed shortly after, succumbing to his injuries.

Other Victims and Outcome

In total, the gunfire wounded:

Two additional police officers

Three hospital staff members All are expected to recover.

Archangel-Ortiz’s weapon, discovered at the scene, was confirmed to be unloaded, a detail unknown to both police and hospital staff at the time. His death was officially ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Community Mourning and Ongoing Support

Officer Andrew Duarte is being remembered as a hero who acted selflessly in the line of duty. Tributes have poured in from fellow officers, community members, and public officials. His bravery and service to the people of West York have not gone unnoticed.

“This tragic event is a powerful reminder of the risks our officers take every day,” said District Attorney Barker. “Officer Duarte died while protecting others.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support Duarte’s family during this devastating time.

Officer Andrew Duarte’s death is a heartbreaking example of how dangerous and unpredictable active shooter and hostage situations can become—even with trained officers and tactical response teams. His commitment to protecting others cost him his life, and the community of York County mourns a life taken too soon.

As investigations continue and law enforcement agencies review the incident, the focus remains on supporting the victims, honoring Duarte’s legacy, and ensuring lessons are learned to prevent similar tragedies.

