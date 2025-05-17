According to reports, a man was shot dead while mowing his lawn in broad daylight in a suspected murder-suicide

A peaceful afternoon in a quiet Cleveland neighbourhood turned tragic when a 68-year-old man was shot and killed while mowing his lawn. The shocking incident, believed to be a murder-suicide, has left the community heartbroken.

Tragic Incident in West Park Neighborhood

On Wednesday, May 14, at around 1:30 p.m., Cleveland Police responded to an emergency call in the 15700 block of Munn Road, located in the West Park area. Upon arrival, they found a man dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as Thomas Overall, aged 68.

Witnesses and neighbors said that Overall had been mowing his lawn when he was shot. Shortly after the shooting, police found the suspect’s body in a nearby car on Hogsback Lane, near the Stinchcomb-Groth Memorial at Rocky River Reservation. Reports say the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, confirming fears of a murder-suicide.

Who Was Thomas Overall?

Thomas Overall, originally from Missouri, had moved to Cleveland several years ago for a job. He quickly made the city his home and became a beloved member of the community. His family described him as kind, friendly, and someone who truly cared for his neighborhood.

In a statement to Fox 8 News, his family said, “Tom was well-loved by everyone who knew him. He loved Cleveland, his neighbors, and was always ready to help others.”

Remembered by the Cleveland Hiking Club

Thomas was also an active member of the Cleveland Hiking Club (CHC), having joined the group in 2013. Over the years, he had walked nearly 6,000 miles with fellow members. CHC President Sharon Uhl expressed the group’s deep sadness over his loss.

She said, “Tom planned to leave for a two-week hiking trip in Spain with other CHC members on May 16. His death has left all of us in shock. He was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed.”

Community and Officials React

The incident has deeply affected local residents and city leaders. Cleveland Ward 17 Councilman Charles Slife visited the area and spoke to shocked neighbors. In a Facebook post, he asked people to pray for the victim and those affected by the violence.

Mayor Justin Bibb also spoke about the tragedy during a town hall meeting the same day. “Our hearts and prayers are with the victims of today’s murder-suicide,” he said.

Suspect Described as Unstable

While the identity of the suspect has not been officially confirmed, neighbors described the person as “volatile” and someone who had past problems with the law and local residents. Investigators are still looking into the full details of what led to this terrible act.

Ongoing Investigation

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed that the investigation is still active, and no further information has been released at this time. Police and the mayor’s office also have not made additional comments as of now.

This tragic incident shows how sudden violence can shake even the most peaceful neighborhoods. Thomas Overall was a kind-hearted man, loved by his family, friends, and community. His unexpected death has left a deep void in the lives of many. As investigations continue, the community stands together in mourning and remembrance of a life well-lived but lost too soon.

