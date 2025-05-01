A paramedic was allegedly stabbed by her in the rear of an ambulance. Now, she faces charges of killing him

Shanetta Bossell, 39, is facing first-degree murder and several other felony charges after allegedly stabbing a Kansas City firefighter paramedic to death while being transported in an ambulance for medical care. The paramedic, Graham Hoffman, 29, later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The Incident: From Highway to Homicide

According to a probable cause affidavit, the tragic events unfolded early Sunday morning after officers responded to a report of a woman walking on the side of the highway near North Oak Trafficway in Kansas City, Missouri.

That woman, later identified as Bossell, had a severe laceration on her finger and was bleeding heavily. While she refused to go home with police, she agreed to be transported to a hospital in an ambulance.

Shortly after the ambulance was en route, it reportedly pulled over with emergency lights flashing. The driver of the ambulance heard screaming, followed by paramedic Hoffman shouting, “She has a knife!” Moments later, Hoffman was heard saying, “She stabbed me in the heart.”

Arrest and Struggle with Police

As the driver rushed to the back of the ambulance, Bossell allegedly ran to the front seat, attempting to drive the ambulance away. Police officers arrived quickly and were able to stop her escape attempt.

According to court documents:

Bossell ran around the ambulance trying to evade capture.

As officers attempted to arrest her, she fell near an officer’s arm and allegedly bit down hard.

The officer was forced to strike her in the back of the head to make her release her bite.

Charges Filed

Shanetta Bossell is now facing multiple serious charges:

First-degree murder

Armed criminal action

Third-degree assault on a special victim

Resisting arrest for a felony

She has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a bond hearing on May 5. As of now, no attorney is listed in her online court records.

Remembering Paramedic Graham Hoffman

Graham Hoffman, 29, was a beloved paramedic and firefighter with the Kansas City Fire Department. He was known for his dedication, calm demeanor, and commitment to saving lives. His unexpected death has deeply shaken first responders and the wider Kansas City community.

Local officials have described the incident as a senseless act of violence and are calling for greater protections for emergency workers in the line of duty.

This deeply disturbing case has raised urgent questions about ambulance safety, mental health, and the unpredictable dangers faced by emergency medical workers. As the case proceeds, many in Kansas City and across the country are mourning the loss of a paramedic who gave his life while trying to help someone in need.

