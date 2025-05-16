A New York man who fatally stabbed his pregnant wife and injured his two children was jailed

A tragic case from New York has ended with a 30-year prison sentence for a man who admitted to stabbing his pregnant wife and two daughters. The brutal attack took the life of 29-year-old Samantha Garnier and her unborn baby, while the two daughters survived the assault but were left deeply traumatized.

Drew Garnier Sentenced for Deadly Attack

On May 13, 2025, a judge sentenced Drew Garnier to 30 years in prison, followed by 15 years of post-release supervision. Garnier had pleaded guilty in March to first-degree manslaughter and two counts of first-degree assault. The sentence was announced by the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Shawn Smith said in a statement, “While nothing we do can bring Samantha back, her killer has been put where he belongs.”

Night of the Tragedy

According to New York State Police, the horrific incident happened on the night of September 4, 2024, at a home on Houck Road. Troopers responded to a report of a domestic dispute and found Samantha Garnier with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to a hospital by helicopter but died along with her unborn daughter.

Police also found Drew Garnier’s two daughters injured from stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital and survived. Authorities confirmed that Drew admitted to stabbing all three victims inside their home.

Suspected Gender Motive Behind the Attack

During the court hearing, Samantha’s father made a powerful impact statement. He shared that he believed the attack was motivated by the gender of the unborn baby. “He wanted a boy,” he said, suggesting that Garnier was upset to learn he was going to have another daughter.

The father also mentioned how the two surviving girls had been deeply affected by the incident. However, he said he has since adopted them and is now caring for them as they heal from the trauma.

A Message of Support to the Victim’s Family

District Attorney Smith expressed his sympathy and support for the family. He praised the efforts of law enforcement, prosecutors, and the Safe Against Violence team for standing by the victims. He emphasized that while justice has been served, the pain caused by the loss can never be fully healed.

