A man was sentenced to prison for a fatal gunshot caused by a quarrel in a liquor shop parking lot

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A 25-year-old man, Dayshaun Catledge, has been sentenced to prison for the fatal shooting of another man following a physical altercation in a liquor store parking lot.

Sentencing Details

On Wednesday, April 23, a judge sentenced Catledge to a minimum of 42 months (3.5 years) in prison after he pleaded guilty to:

Involuntary manslaughter

Felony firearm

The shooting occurred during a confrontation outside a local liquor store, although the victim’s identity and further details surrounding the altercation have not yet been made public.

Legal Outcome

Catledge’s sentencing reflects the serious nature of gun violence even when intent to kill may not be present. Involuntary manslaughter typically involves reckless actions that lead to death, and in this case, the use of a firearm during the conflict added to the severity of charges.

Under Michigan law, a felony firearm conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 2 years, which must be served consecutively to any other sentence.

Though Catledge’s sentence may seem short for a loss of life, the involuntary manslaughter charge suggests the court found no premeditation, but rather a reckless use of a deadly weapon during a heated moment. The case underscores how quickly disputes can escalate into deadly outcomes when firearms are involved.

