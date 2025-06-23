A man locked a pregnant woman inside an RV and then struck her in the stomach, “kicking and kneeing” her until she passed out. Welcome to Hell House

A Texas man, Andrew Gutierrez, 35, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his violent attack on a pregnant woman. The incident took place in January 2024, when Gutierrez locked the woman inside his RV, severely beat her, and made chilling threats.

The Attack and Brutal Treatment

According to prosecutors from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Gutierrez began the assault by locking the victim inside his RV, where he taunted her with the words “Welcome to Hell House.” He then proceeded to punch, kick, and knee her repeatedly. The victim, who was 11 weeks pregnant at the time, sustained severe bruising and swelling on her face, stomach, and chest.

Gutierrez escalated the violence further by grabbing a 10-inch kitchen knife, threatening to kill the woman, and holding the knife to her neck. Despite her pleas for him to stop, Gutierrez continued to beat her until she lost consciousness. While Gutierrez was outside the RV disposing of evidence, the woman managed to call 911 and report the incident, though the call was disconnected.

The Aftermath and Victim’s Survival

When the police arrived at the scene, they found the woman severely injured and needing urgent medical attention. Gutierrez attempted to cover up his crime by forcing the victim to lie about what had happened, instructing her to say that two women had assaulted her to avoid getting in trouble. However, the victim’s testimony, combined with physical evidence such as the knife and signs of a struggle inside the RV, led to Gutierrez’s arrest.

Prior Criminal History

Gutierrez had a prior criminal record, including a 2016 conviction for “assault family violence continuous,” for which he had served five years in prison. His violent behavior toward the victim in this case, along with his criminal history, led to his lengthy prison sentence. He was convicted and sentenced to 25 years, with eligibility for parole only after serving at least half of his sentence.

Justice and Sentencing

Gutierrez was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and the court has ensured that he will face the consequences of his actions. The victim, who survived this brutal attack, has shown resilience, and local authorities have expressed their commitment to bringing justice to those affected by domestic violence.

