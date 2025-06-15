A man died and another was injured in a shooting at a villa in a popular tourist destination; suspects are still at large

A tragic shooting on the Indonesian island of Bali left one man dead and another seriously injured in the early hours of Saturday, June 14. The incident occurred at Villa Casa Santisya in Munggu, located in the Badung regency, according to multiple Australian news outlets.

The Shooting Incident

The two victims, both Australian nationals, were involved in the shooting that took place around 12:15 a.m. local time. Zivan Radmanovic, 33, tragically died at the scene, while his companion, Sanar Ghanim, 35, was shot seven times. Ghanim was rushed to a hospital in Denpasar, Bali’s provincial capital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

According to reports from Bali Tribune, Nine News, and ABC Australia, the police have not yet identified any suspects or determined the motive behind the shooting. Authorities are currently seeking witnesses to help with the investigation.

Suspects and Descriptions

Witnesses reported seeing two male suspects with “thick Australian accents” fleeing the scene on scooters. One of the suspects was described as wearing an orange jacket with a black helmet, while the other wore a green jacket with a dark helmet and a dark mask. The suspects are believed to have been the ones who carried out the attack.

Witnesses and Details of the Incident

The victims were staying in the villa with Radmanovic’s wife, Gourdeas Jazmyn, 30, who was sleeping at the time of the shooting. Jazmyn reportedly heard her husband scream and then saw a man wearing an orange jacket with a black helmet shoot her husband in the villa’s toilet.

Afterward, she heard Sanar Ghanim scream from another room. Jazmyn then ran out and saw Ghanim bleeding and rushed to help him before checking her husband’s condition, but Zivan Radmanovic had already died.

A second witness, Daniela, who was staying in another room, was awakened by what sounded like an explosion. She claimed to have seen a man in a green jacket attempting to enter her room before she fled the villa in fear.

The Fleeing Suspects

Witnesses reported seeing the two suspects quickly flee the scene on two motorcycles. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, and Radmanovic’s body was sent to Prof. Ngoerah Hospital in Bali for an autopsy.

Ongoing Investigation and Support

The investigation is still ongoing, with authorities working to gather more details about the suspects and the motive behind the shooting. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is reportedly assisting the family of the deceased in the aftermath of the tragedy.

