A man allegedly almost killed his pregnant girlfriend and then called 911 to confess in front of their other child

A West Virginia man, Logan Willis, has been arrested after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and leaving her in the woods, a horrific act he confessed to authorities.

According to reports from local outlets, including WCHS, WV MetroNews, and WSAZ, 21-year-old Logan Willis of Oak Hill called 911 on Friday, June 6, from a gas station in Kenna, claiming that he believed he had killed his girlfriend. However, it was later discovered that she was still alive.

The Grisly Confession

Willis reportedly confessed to authorities that he had “beaten her until she quit breathing,” leaving his girlfriend in a bloodied state and dragging her body into the woods. Authorities allege that Willis and his girlfriend share a young child, who was with him at the gas station when he called 911.

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger stated that deputies began searching for the woman and, following the blood trail from the road, they located her in a nearby wooded area. The sheriff explained that they were able to find the woman by following the blood trail, which led them to her.

Discovery of Serious Injuries and Pregnancy

The woman, whose identity has not been publicly released, was found with numerous serious injuries that were consistent with a violent beating. It was later revealed that she was also pregnant, which added further urgency to the situation. Sheriff Mellinger emphasized the importance of ensuring both the woman’s survival and the survival of her unborn child.

“It’s as much of an issue making sure the baby survives as her,” Mellinger added.

The woman was rushed to CAMC General Hospital in very critical condition, according to reports. Authorities expressed deep concern for both her health and the health of the unborn child.

Charges and Arrest

Willis was arrested later that day and arraigned in Jackson County Magistrate Court. He faces several serious charges, including attempted homicide, malicious assault, and strangulation. According to prison records, he is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

This incident has drawn significant attention due to the extreme nature of the attack and the fact that the victim was pregnant. The community remains shocked by the violence, and authorities continue their investigation.

Domestic Violence Awareness

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, it’s important to reach out for help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 1-800-799-7233. You can also find resources and support online for those in need of assistance.

SOURCE