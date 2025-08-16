A man accused of killing married hikers in Devil’s Den State Park has pleaded not guilty to murder charges

A 28-year-old teacher, Andrew James McGann, pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges on Thursday in connection with the fatal stabbing of two hikers at Devil’s Den State Park in Arkansas last month. The tragic killings occurred on July 26 when Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were found dead on a walking trail in the park.

Incident Details:

The Brinks were with their two young daughters, aged 7 and 9, when the attack occurred. According to authorities, McGann allegedly attacked Clinton Brink first. Cristen Brink managed to rush the girls to safety before returning to help her husband, but both adults were fatally stabbed. The children were found uninjured about half a mile into the park and are now in the care of relatives. The family has described the couple as “heroes protecting their little girls.”

The Investigation and McGann’s Arrest:

Following the killings, a five-day manhunt ensued, leading to McGann’s arrest on July 30 at a barbershop in Springdale, Arkansas, approximately 30 miles north of Devil’s Den State Park. McGann was charged the next day.

While police have not established a clear motive for the killings, authorities said they have no evidence to suggest that McGann knew the Brinks or their children. McGann had been set to begin a new job at Springdale Public Schools but had not yet come into contact with any families or students. He had previously worked in Texas and Oklahoma, and left a job in Tulsa to take the position in Arkansas. Officials also noted that McGann had no criminal history and no known mental health issues.

Admission of Guilt and DNA Evidence:

After his arrest, McGann reportedly admitted to the killings, and investigators confirmed his involvement by matching his DNA to blood found at the crime scene. Authorities also stated that McGann was injured during the attack, leaving behind blood that helped link him to the crime. The investigation received hundreds of tips, including key video footage, which was crucial in identifying and capturing McGann.

Next Court Hearing:

During a brief hearing on Thursday morning, McGann entered his not guilty plea, and Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor scheduled his next hearing for November 14.

About Devil’s Den State Park:

Devil’s Den State Park is a 2,500-acre park located about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock. It’s surrounded by the Ozark National Forest and offers several hiking trails leading into the woods, where the tragic events unfolded.

The killings of the Brinks, which have shaken the local community, are still under investigation as authorities continue to search for answers to why this horrific act occurred.

