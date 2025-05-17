Crime

A lawmaker calls the trans community “mentally ill” after a suspect threatened to “assassinate” her on social media, saying, “I hope they have makeup wipes in prison.”

by Clarke
Published On:
A lawmaker calls the trans community "mentally ill" after a suspect threatened to "assassinate" her on social media, saying, "I hope they have makeup wipes in prison."

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A 19-year-old from South Carolina, identified as Samuel Theodore Cain (also known as Roxie Wolfe), has been arrested and charged for allegedly posting a threat to assassinate U.S. Representative Nancy Mace on social media.

The arrest was made on Thursday, and Cain has been charged with one count of threatening the life of a public official, according to records reviewed by Law&Crime.

Alleged Threat on Social Media

According to an arrest warrant issued by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Cain made the threatening post on April 26, 2025, on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The post allegedly read:

“I’m going to assassinate Representative Nancy Mace with a gun and I’m being 100% dead a–.”

Federal agents began an investigation and interviewed Cain on April 30. During the interview, Cain reportedly admitted to posting the threat, the warrant states.

Legal Action and Public Response

SLED noted that the threat was directly connected to Mace’s official responsibilities as a public servant and therefore violated federal law.

A judge has since denied bond for Cain, meaning they will remain in custody as legal proceedings continue.

Nancy Mace Responds

Rep. Nancy Mace, who represents South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, has been a vocal supporter of legislation opposing certain transgender rights. She used the incident as an opportunity to criticize the transgender community, stating to Fox Digital News:

“I hope they have makeup wipes in prison. I’ve waited for this for a long time. Trans activists have been threatening to kill me every day for over six months.”

Mace also addressed the court during Cain’s bond hearing. In her victim impact statement, she made a controversial and blanket statement about transgender people, saying:

“Men who cross-dress as women are mentally ill. This is who these people are.”

Background on Legislative Activity

In November 2024, Mace introduced a House resolution aimed at restricting access to single-sex spaces in Congress based on biological sex. The resolution came amid national debates on gender identity and public policy.

Currently, Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware is the only openly transgender member of Congress.

SOURCE

Clarke

Related Articles

The man who fatally stabbed Cher Maximen in front of her toddler at the Notting Hill festival was convicted for life

The man who fatally stabbed Cher Maximen in front of her toddler at the Notting Hill festival was convicted for life

Right-wing radicals are guilty of preparing terrorist assaults on mosques and synagogues

Right-wing radicals are guilty of preparing terrorist assaults on mosques and synagogues

A woman was slain in SW. According to investigators, the woman involved in a Missouri crash was expecting twins

A woman was slain in SW. According to investigators, the woman involved in a Missouri crash was expecting twins

According to officials, the Las Vegas gym shooting left two people dead and at least three injured

According to officials, the Las Vegas gym shooting left two people dead and at least three injured

"Stuck from eating": Police said that after the kid was almost killed by beatings, the father blamed a "gas bubble" for the child's "uncontrollably crying."

“Stuck from eating”: Police said that after the kid was almost killed by beatings, the father blamed a “gas bubble” for the child’s “uncontrollably crying.”

According to reports, a man was shot dead while mowing his lawn in broad daylight in a suspected murder-suicide

According to reports, a man was shot dead while mowing his lawn in broad daylight in a suspected murder-suicide

Leave a Comment