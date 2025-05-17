A lawmaker calls the trans community “mentally ill” after a suspect threatened to “assassinate” her on social media, saying, “I hope they have makeup wipes in prison.”

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A 19-year-old from South Carolina, identified as Samuel Theodore Cain (also known as Roxie Wolfe), has been arrested and charged for allegedly posting a threat to assassinate U.S. Representative Nancy Mace on social media.

The arrest was made on Thursday, and Cain has been charged with one count of threatening the life of a public official, according to records reviewed by Law&Crime.

Alleged Threat on Social Media

According to an arrest warrant issued by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Cain made the threatening post on April 26, 2025, on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The post allegedly read:

“I’m going to assassinate Representative Nancy Mace with a gun and I’m being 100% dead a–.”

Federal agents began an investigation and interviewed Cain on April 30. During the interview, Cain reportedly admitted to posting the threat, the warrant states.

Legal Action and Public Response

SLED noted that the threat was directly connected to Mace’s official responsibilities as a public servant and therefore violated federal law.

A judge has since denied bond for Cain, meaning they will remain in custody as legal proceedings continue.

Nancy Mace Responds

Rep. Nancy Mace, who represents South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, has been a vocal supporter of legislation opposing certain transgender rights. She used the incident as an opportunity to criticize the transgender community, stating to Fox Digital News:

“I hope they have makeup wipes in prison. I’ve waited for this for a long time. Trans activists have been threatening to kill me every day for over six months.”

Mace also addressed the court during Cain’s bond hearing. In her victim impact statement, she made a controversial and blanket statement about transgender people, saying:

“Men who cross-dress as women are mentally ill. This is who these people are.”

Background on Legislative Activity

In November 2024, Mace introduced a House resolution aimed at restricting access to single-sex spaces in Congress based on biological sex. The resolution came amid national debates on gender identity and public policy.

Currently, Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware is the only openly transgender member of Congress.

SOURCE