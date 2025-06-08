Crime

A father accused of murdering his three daughters allegedly conducted these chilling online searches days before they went missing

The search for Travis Decker, the man accused of murdering his three young daughters, has escalated after authorities discovered that he conducted online searches for how to relocate to Canada just days before the tragic killings.

Decker’s Search History Sparks Fears of Escape

A recent U.S. Marshals Service affidavit, obtained by Fox 13 Seattle, NBC Right Now, and The Independent, revealed that on May 26, Decker searched phrases like “how to relocate to Canada” and “how does a person move to Canada”. He also reportedly browsed a Canadian job site. These actions have raised concerns that he may have been attempting to flee the country, with authorities fearing he was trying to escape into Canada.

The location of the victims’ remains, found relatively close to the Canadian border, has further heightened these concerns. The area is also about 11 miles from the Pacific Crest Trail, a major route that leads directly to Canada.

The Manhunt Continues

As of June 7, Decker remains at large, with authorities unable to locate him. He is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping in the deaths of his daughters, Paityn (9), Evelyn (8), and Olivia (5). Police have described him as posing a significant risk if approached, due to his military background.

“We are searching anywhere and everywhere for him,” said Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, emphasizing the urgency of the search.

Timeline of Events

The three girls were last seen on May 30, during what was supposed to be a “planned visitation” with their father. However, they failed to return home, prompting the Wenatchee Police Department to issue an endangered missing persons alert the following day. The alert stated that the girls were “believed to be missing and unable to return home on their own.”

On June 2, authorities canceled the missing persons alert after confirming that the girls’ bodies had been discovered. The remains were found near the Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth, Washington, just miles from the Canadian border.

Investigation Details

Decker’s pickup truck was found near the campground where the girls’ bodies were discovered. Investigators noted two bloody handprints on the truck, along with several items inside, including a blanket, food, and car seats for the girls. A wallet was also found in the center console of the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that Decker’s cell phone activity indicated that he had visited and left the same campground a day before the kidnapping, suggesting premeditation in the crime.

Reward for Information

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to Decker’s arrest. The case continues to unfold, with law enforcement agencies working around the clock to locate him.

As the search for Travis Decker intensifies, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information related to his whereabouts. The discovery of his online searches and the proximity to the Canadian border have added a new dimension to the investigation, as Decker may still be attempting to flee the country. The tragic deaths of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia have left the community reeling, and the quest for justice continues.

