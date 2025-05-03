Crime

A bullet that entered her family’s home killed an 18-year-old high school basketball star

A tight-knit South Carolina community is grieving the devastating loss of 18-year-old Ja’Niya Richburg, a standout student-athlete at Loris High School, who tragically died after being struck by a stray bullet that entered her family’s home.

The incident occurred late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, April 29, in Conway, South Carolina, according to multiple local reports from WBTW, WMBF, and The Post and Courier.

A Rising Star Lost Too Soon

Ja’Niya Richburg was not only a senior with a bright future, but also a record-breaking player on the Loris High School women’s basketball team. Earlier this year, she became the first female player in school history to surpass both 1,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds—a milestone that cemented her legacy as one of the greatest athletes the school has ever seen.

But her dreams extended far beyond the basketball court.

In a January interview with WBTW, Richburg shared her ambitions of enrolling at the University of South Carolina as a pre-med student. She said she was inspired by her surroundings and driven by a desire to provide for her family and make a difference.

“I want to envision myself as the best I could be… I should be okay; I have faith in myself,” she said.

A Community in Mourning

Horry County Schools released a heartfelt statement expressing the profound sorrow felt across the district:

“This event is bound to evoke a range of emotions within our entire school community, particularly among our students… Ja’Niya Richburg was known for her vibrant personality as well as her outstanding achievements in both academics and athletics.”

The district has committed to providing counseling services for students and staff as they process the loss.

Investigation Ongoing

Details surrounding the shooting remain limited. Authorities have confirmed that a bullet entered the home through a window, fatally striking Richburg. No suspects or motives have been announced as of now.

Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident and has not released further details regarding how or why the bullet entered the home. The community is hopeful for answers and justice in the coming days.

The sudden and tragic death of Ja’Niya Richburg has shaken Loris High School, her teammates, and the broader Conway community. As students and staff come to terms with the loss of a young woman described as determined, bright, and full of promise, her legacy will live on through the records she set, the lives she touched, and the dreams she pursued with unwavering faith.

