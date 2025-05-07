A beloved pastor was found dead, his hands pinned to the wall and his body posed. “Was It Someone He Knew?”

An Arizona town is in deep shock and mourning after a beloved local pastor, William “Bill” Schonemann, was found murdered in his home late last month. The 76-year-old Navy veteran was discovered on April 28 in New River, Arizona, and investigators have called his death a homicide.

Details of the Case

According to a statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Bill’s body was found under suspicious circumstances. While officials have not shared the official cause of death, the Medical Examiner ruled it a homicide. The Sheriff’s Office has also stated there were “specific and unique circumstances” at the scene.

Though the police have not confirmed details, a report by FOX 10 claims that Bill’s body was posed — with his hands allegedly pinned to the wall. The Sheriff’s Office has not commented on this detail and says they have not released any such information to the public.

Who Was William “Bill” Schonemann?

Bill Schonemann was more than just a pastor. He was a Vietnam War Navy veteran, a father, and someone who loved to build machines. His son, Randall Schonemann, described his father as a creative and kind soul who enjoyed restoring cars and even worked with him to rebuild an airplane.

Bill’s wife passed away in 2022, and it’s unclear if he had been living alone at the time of his death.

“He made a positive impact on people everywhere he went,” Randall said in a statement to 12 News.

Community in Fear and Sorrow

Friends and neighbors are struggling to understand what happened. Eric Archer, a friend of the pastor, said:

“I’m just wondering — was it someone random? Someone he knew? I just can’t imagine anyone hurting Bill for any reason.”

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has said the murder appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Still, the community remains anxious and heartbroken.

No Suspects Yet

As of now, no suspect or person of interest has been named, and police have not said if William knew his killer. The investigation is ongoing, and officials have asked anyone with information to come forward.

The loss of Pastor Bill has deeply affected those who knew him. A war veteran, a father, a builder, and a man of faith — his tragic and mysterious death has left more questions than answers. While police continue to investigate, the people of New River, Arizona, are remembering a life well-lived and hoping for justice soon.

