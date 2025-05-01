A 911 call resulted in a man’s death sentence, but some claim it wasn’t his voice. “I just shot my family.”

Jeffrey Hutchinson, a 62-year-old Gulf War veteran convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her three children in 1998, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on May 1, 2025, in Florida. After nearly 27 years of appeals and legal challenges, the courts have upheld his conviction and death sentence.

The Crime: A Tragic Night in September 1998

On September 11, 1998, Hutchinson reportedly returned to the Okaloosa County home he shared with his girlfriend, Renee Flaherty, after an argument and a night at a bar. Armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, prosecutors say he carried out a brutal quadruple murder, killing:

Renee Flaherty , 32

, 32 Amanda , 7 (Renee’s daughter)

, 7 (Renee’s daughter) Logan , 4 (Renee’s son)

, 4 (Renee’s son) Geoffrey, 9 (Renee’s son), who was shot in the chest and head

Law enforcement officers arrived within 10 minutes of a chilling 911 call Hutchinson himself had allegedly made. On the call, he can be heard confessing:

“I just shot my family. I love my family. Ma’am, I love my family.”

When deputies arrived, they found Hutchinson lying in the garage, cordless phone still connected to the emergency dispatcher.

Key Evidence and Conviction

While Hutchinson has long denied responsibility, evidence presented at trial included:

Gunshot residue on Hutchinson’s hands

on Hutchinson’s hands Tissue from one of the children found on his clothing

found on his clothing A 911 recording of what investigators and two friends identified as Hutchinson’s voice, confessing to the killings

Despite this, Hutchinson has maintained his innocence for decades, claiming that two masked intruders were responsible and that he was framed.

Defense Claims and Appeals

Hutchinson rejected an insanity defense during his original trial, despite his lawyers urging otherwise. Since then, he has filed numerous appeals asserting:

He suffers from mental illness linked to his Gulf War service

linked to his Gulf War service He was not mentally competent to face the death penalty

to face the death penalty The voice on the 911 call was not his

was not his Nine individuals, including family members, claimed the voice on the call was not Hutchinson’s—but none were called to testify during trial

All of these appeals were rejected, most recently by the Florida Supreme Court on April 28, 2025.

A Final Chapter in a Long Legal Battle

Unless a last-minute stay is granted, Hutchinson will be executed at a Florida state prison, closing a case that has haunted the community and devastated two families for nearly three decades.

Though the defense has raised lingering concerns about Hutchinson’s mental health and possible trial shortcomings, the jury’s original conviction and the overwhelming forensic and audio evidence have remained the basis for the state’s pursuit of justice.

The scheduled execution of Jeffrey Hutchinson brings an end to one of Florida’s most haunting and tragic family murder cases. While Hutchinson’s supporters still argue innocence and raise concerns about mental health, the evidence and courts have consistently upheld the ruling. The lives of Renee Flaherty and her three young children will be solemnly remembered as this case reaches its conclusion.

