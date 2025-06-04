A 63-year-old man was shot in the eye, and a 39-year-old was killed during an ambush on Brooklyn Street

Brooklyn, N.Y. – New York City police are actively searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the Bushwick area of Brooklyn.

The Shooting Incident

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on Monday, June 2. According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), officers responded to reports of gunfire and found two victims. A 39-year-old man, later identified as Ramel Fisher, had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, while a 63-year-old man had been shot in the right eye.

Both victims were rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center. Sadly, Fisher was pronounced dead upon arrival. The 63-year-old man, whose name has not been released, is currently in stable condition, according to police.

Ongoing Investigation

As of now, there have been no arrests, and the NYPD has stated that the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Authorities have not determined a clear motive for the attack.

Community Reaction

The attack has left the Bushwick community shaken, as many residents describe the area as generally safe. “It’s pretty shocking—it always feels pretty safe in the neighborhood, I would say,” said Nico, a neighbor who spoke with News 12. “It’s not like it’s always quiet, but we’ve never felt unsafe.”

Police Request for Information

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward as the investigation continues.

