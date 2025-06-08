A 21-year-old woman was discovered dead in a ‘wooded area’ amid fears of a New England serial killer

The discovery of a woman’s body in Milton, Massachusetts has reignited speculation about the possibility of a serial killer operating in New England. The body of 21-year-old Adriana Suazo was found in a wooded area on June 1, sparking fears over the recent string of unexplained deaths in the region.

The Discovery of Adriana Suazo’s Body

At around 11:45 a.m. local time on Sunday, June 1, a passerby found Adriana Suazo’s body near a home on 143 Central Avenue, in Milton, Norfolk District, Massachusetts. According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey, Suazo’s body showed no obvious signs of trauma, and the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death.

Suazo, who grew up in Boston, was found in a location that raised questions about her presence in the area. Family members expressed confusion over why she was in Milton, as her sister reportedly last spoke with her on May 29, just days before her body was found.

The Growing Concern of a Serial Killer

Suazo’s death marks the 13th unexplained death in remote or wooded areas across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Maine since March 2023. These deaths have sparked widespread concern that a serial killer may be at work in the region, with authorities unable to rule out the possibility.

In April, the bodies of six individuals were found in close proximity to each other in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Notable victims included Paige Fannon, 35, whose remains were found in the Norwalk River in Connecticut on March 6, Denise Leary, 59, found in New Haven, Connecticut on March 21, and Michele Romano, 56, discovered five days later, according to police reports.

Despite the growing number of deaths and public speculation, law enforcement agencies have denied the existence of a single suspect or confirmed any connection between the cases.

Authorities’ Response

Connecticut State Police have stated that their investigation into the deaths is still in its early stages and that there is no information linking the deaths of Suazo or the previous victims to any ongoing investigations. A Connecticut State Police spokesperson told PEOPLE that, at present, there is no known threat to the public.

While police have not confirmed a serial killer, the string of deaths continues to raise concerns among residents and investigators alike.

Suazo’s Family Mourns Her Loss

A GoFundMe page set up by Suazo’s sister, Mel Loves, describes Adriana as “a firecracker, full of life, laughter, and fierce love.” The page adds that her death has left the family heartbroken and struggling to navigate the overwhelming grief.

“Losing her so suddenly has shattered our world,” the GoFundMe description reads. “My family is completely heartbroken, trying to navigate this pain while also doing everything we can to give Adriana the proper burial she deserves—a sendoff that honors the vibrant, loving, and unforgettable person she was.”

So far, the page has raised $9,550 of its $11,000 goal to cover funeral costs.

Call for Information

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen Adriana Suazo in the week prior to her death to come forward. The Massachusetts State Police have set up a tip line for anyone with relevant information: 781-830-4990.

Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation continues, authorities are actively working to determine the cause of Suazo’s death and whether there is a connection to the other unexplained deaths in the region. The growing number of similar cases has left many fearing that a serial killer may be responsible, though police have yet to make any formal links between them.

