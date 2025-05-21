Crime

A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after the family dog bit her face

by Jackson
Published On:
A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after the family dog bit her face

A two-year-old girl in Central Queensland, Australia, was rushed to the hospital after being bitten on the face by her family dog.

What Happened

The attack took place just before 11 a.m., according to the Australia Broadcasting Corporation. Police and paramedics arrived quickly, and the child was flown by rescue helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Child’s Condition

A hospital spokesperson said the girl’s condition is stable, which means she is not in critical danger.

Response from Local Authorities

A spokesperson for Isaac Regional Council told ABC that the attack happened on private property. Animal control officers visited the home after the incident.

The council spokesperson added, “Council takes these matters seriously. The animal involved will be seized and kept in council care while the investigation continues.”

What’s Next

Authorities are investigating the attack. The dog will be held until the inquiry is finished to decide what actions should be taken.

A young girl in Australia was bitten on the face by her family dog and flown to the hospital. Thankfully, she is now stable, and the local council is handling the situation seriously to prevent future incidents.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

An Inside Look at the Perverse Case of the Man Who Planned to Kill His Romantic Rival and Then Feed Pigs His Body

An Inside Look at the Perverse Case of the Man Who Planned to Kill His Romantic Rival and Then Feed Pigs His Body

When he asked a stranger to assist him in moving furniture, the mover discovered a body, and the situation became more sinister

When he asked a stranger to assist him in moving furniture, the mover discovered a body, and the situation became more sinister

The father desired a boy child. He did the unimaginable when he found out that his wife was expecting a third girl

The father desired a boy child. He did the unimaginable when he found out that his wife was expecting a third girl

According to reports, a French pizza chef is accused of killing a man before mutilating and cooking body parts in a pot of vegetables

According to reports, a French pizza chef is accused of killing a man before mutilating and cooking body parts in a pot of vegetables

The broken ones are the easiest'. A doctor who once used a body as a puppet could be in a lot more trouble now for what he's been doing to living patients, according to the AG

The broken ones are the easiest’. A doctor who once used a body as a puppet could be in a lot more trouble now for what he’s been doing to living patients, according to the AG

Husband drove 100 miles with wife's body in the back seat after beating her to death with a baseball bat amid 'tough divorce,' cops said

Husband drove 100 miles with wife’s body in the back seat after beating her to death with a baseball bat amid ‘tough divorce,’ cops said

Leave a Comment