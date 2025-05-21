A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after the family dog bit her face

A two-year-old girl in Central Queensland, Australia, was rushed to the hospital after being bitten on the face by her family dog.

What Happened

The attack took place just before 11 a.m., according to the Australia Broadcasting Corporation. Police and paramedics arrived quickly, and the child was flown by rescue helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Child’s Condition

A hospital spokesperson said the girl’s condition is stable, which means she is not in critical danger.

Response from Local Authorities

A spokesperson for Isaac Regional Council told ABC that the attack happened on private property. Animal control officers visited the home after the incident.

The council spokesperson added, “Council takes these matters seriously. The animal involved will be seized and kept in council care while the investigation continues.”

What’s Next

Authorities are investigating the attack. The dog will be held until the inquiry is finished to decide what actions should be taken.

A young girl in Australia was bitten on the face by her family dog and flown to the hospital. Thankfully, she is now stable, and the local council is handling the situation seriously to prevent future incidents.

