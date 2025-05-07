A 2-year-old boy shoots himself in the stomach at home in Philadelphia. He is now in critical condition

In a heartbreaking incident in Philadelphia, a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the stomach after finding a gun inside a home. Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the case.

What Happened?

The shooting occurred on May 5 around 1:45 p.m. inside a Philadelphia home, according to police reports. The toddler found a gun in a bedroom and accidentally fired it into his own abdomen. Police were called immediately after the incident.

When officers arrived, they found the little boy with a serious gunshot wound to his stomach. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police confirmed in a later update.

Who Was Arrested?

Police have arrested Rahmir Ponzo, a 20-year-old man, in connection with the incident. According to CBS News, Ponzo has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.

Officials have not confirmed Ponzo’s exact relationship to the child or if he owned the firearm involved.

Charges and Legal Consequences

The charges against Ponzo are serious. Endangering the welfare of a child means failing to keep a child safe, while recklessly endangering another person refers to acting carelessly in a way that could seriously harm someone.

Police believe that leaving the gun unsecured in a place where a small child could reach it led to this tragic accident.

The Importance of Gun Safety at Home

This incident highlights the importance of storing guns safely and securely, especially in homes with children. Guns should always be locked away and out of reach, with safety locks and ammunition stored separately.

Organizations like BeSMARTforkids.org offer helpful information on how to keep children safe from gun-related accidents at home.

A moment of carelessness has led to a life-threatening injury for a small child. The 2-year-old remains in critical condition, and one man is now facing legal consequences for what could have been a preventable tragedy. This case is a strong reminder that gun safety is not just about ownership — it’s about responsibility.

SOURCE