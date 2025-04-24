A 15-year-old Virginia teen has been charged in a high school stabbing that injured a 16-year-old

ALEXANDRIA, VA – A shocking incident at West Potomac High School left a 16-year-old student hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing inside the school. Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old fellow student with malicious wounding.

This act of violence occurred on Wednesday, April 23, during school hours, and has sparked serious concerns over student safety, emergency response, and school protocols.

What Happened?

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a physical altercation involving three students escalated into violence when one of them stabbed the 16-year-old victim. A school resource officer responded immediately, followed by multiple officers who secured the scene.

Maj. Elizabeth Melendez stated:

“One 16-year-old victim was stabbed… The school resource officer was with the victim within seconds.”

The suspect was taken into custody and will face malicious wounding charges, a serious felony in Virginia.

Victim’s Condition

The 16-year-old was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but officials later confirmed the student is now in stable condition.

Investigation and Response

Detectives remained at the school to continue their investigation. A knife was recovered, and authorities confirmed the suspect and victim knew each other. The motive is still under investigation.

Police Chief Kevin Davis emphasized the speed of the school’s response:

“The staff acted with a sense of relentless urgency… They may have saved a life today.”

School Operations & Parental Concerns

Surprisingly, classes remained in session after the suspect was removed from campus. While lunch was placed on a modified schedule, many parents and students felt uncomfortable continuing a normal school day so soon after the violence.

Dr. Michelle Reid, Fairfax County Schools Superintendent, defended the decision:

“We wanted to ensure students have access to counseling services and are not released into unsupervised community settings.”

However, some parents expressed frustration. One father, clearly distressed during the press briefing, voiced concerns about not being allowed to pick up his daughter, who was “freaking out” inside the school.

Social Media Footage Surfaces

A video of the fight and stabbing has reportedly been circulating on social media. Chief Davis addressed this directly:

“We have the video, just like you have the video, but the video doesn’t tell the entire story.”

Police are working to determine what led up to the fight and whether others may be involved beyond the three students initially mentioned.

A Call for Reflection

This incident has ignited urgent discussions about school safety, youth violence, and the mental health support available to students. While quick action from staff likely saved a life, the stabbing has left the school community shaken.

Grief counselors remain available for students and staff, and more details are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.

