7-Year-Old Girl Suffers Permanent Brain Damage After Her Parent Kept the Girl Locked in a Dark Closet and Refused to Give Her Anything to Eat or Drink, Even Forcing Her to Reiieve Herseif Inside the Cioset

A Texas mother, 33-year-old V. Gonzales, has been arrested and charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child after authorities discovered her 7-year-old daughter severely malnourished and confined in a closet. The harrowing case has also prompted a renewed search for Gonzales’ missing 9-year-old child, who has been missing for the last eight years.

Discovery of the Malnourished Child

The investigation began in April 2025, when the victim’s grandparent contacted the police after discovering the child barricaded inside a closet at their home. Officers found the child in an appalling state—soiled, emaciated, and weighing just 29 pounds. She was immediately transported to Children’s Medical Center, where medical evaluations revealed that the child had suffered from moderate to severe cerebral atrophy, a result of prolonged starvation. Unfortunately, doctors have stated that the child is not expected to fully recover from this condition.

Details of the Abuse

According to arrest affidavits, the child had been confined to a three-foot by two-foot closet for approximately a month. During this time, she reportedly received minimal sustenance—only one corn-dog and half a cup of water daily. The defendant allegedly used the confinement as a form of punishment for the child’s behavioral issues, including incontinence and attempts to access food.

Further investigation revealed that six other children ranging from 2 to 14 years old were also living in the home. Although these children appeared to be in good physical condition, authorities found that none of them were enrolled in school, raising serious concerns about their well-being and potential neglect.

The Missing 9-Year-Old Child

The case took an even more alarming turn when authorities discovered that Gonzales’ 9-year-old child had been missing since December 2017, when she was just 2 years old. The defendant had never reported the child as missing and had given conflicting information to family members about the child’s whereabouts.

In response, the Texas Police Department has launched a search for the missing child, releasing a toddler photo and an age-progressed image to help the public locate her.

Ongoing Investigation and Charges

The investigation into the case has revealed that the 7-year-old child found in the closet has suffered permanent brain damage due to prolonged starvation and imprisonment. The closet where the girl was allegedly confined was found to be barricaded, further indicating the severe nature of the abuse.

Gonzales was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and is currently being held at the county correctional complex on a $75,000 bond. She faces a first-degree felony charge of causing serious bodily injury to a child. Authorities are continuing to search for the missing 9-year-old child, hoping that the public’s assistance will lead to her safe recovery.

Community Response

The case has shocked the local community, prompting outrage and concern for the welfare of the other children in Gonzales’ care. Authorities have urged anyone with information about the whereabouts of the missing child to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

