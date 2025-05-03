Crime

3 children were rescued from a ‘House of Horrors’ after being locked inside by their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic

A disturbing case out of Oviedo, Spain has shocked the nation after local authorities rescued three young children who were reportedly confined in a filthy, psychologically abusive environment for over three years. The Oviedo Police Department arrested a 53-year-old German man and his 48-year-old American wife after uncovering what was described as a “house of horrors.”

Timeline of the Case

Authorities began investigating the family after a neighbor filed a complaint on April 14, reporting that children were living in the home but had not been seen attending school. Initially, police said there were no clear red flags, but deeper investigation revealed troubling signs.

Officers learned that the family rented the home in October 2021, and since December 2021, neighbors reported not seeing the children or the parents leave the house. The father was only seen occasionally picking up mail or grocery deliveries.

What Police Found

On April 28, police approached the home and were let in by the father. According to Spanish media reports:

  • The parents placed up to three masks on each child before letting officers enter.
  • The mother warned police that her children were “very sick.”
  • Inside, the home was filled with trash, medications, masks, and feces.
  • The environment was declared unsanitary and unsafe, especially for children.

The children, 10-year-old and 8-year-old twins, were found to be:

  • Dirty but not malnourished
  • Completely isolated from the outside world
  • Sleeping in cribs, surrounded by disturbing, defaced dolls
  • Displaying signs of being psychologically cut off from reality

One officer described their behavior as “freaked out” upon seeing a snail in the garden, a sign of complete disconnection from nature and society.

Charges and Custody

The parents have been charged with:

  • Domestic violence
  • Habitual psychological abuse
  • Child abandonment

As of April 30, they remain in pretrial detention without bail.

The children were immediately taken to the National Human Rights Center for evaluation and then transferred to the Ministry of Welfare, which placed them in a juvenile care facility.

Authorities Speak Out

Oviedo Police Chief Javier Lozano described the residence as a “house of horrors” during a press conference, highlighting how the family’s extreme isolation following the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to spiral into dangerous levels of neglect and abuse.

“We’ve all been affected by COVID syndrome… but what led a family to live locked up for so long is something else,” Lozano remarked.

This harrowing case of child neglect, abuse, and psychological trauma serves as a disturbing reminder of how long-term isolation can spiral into dangerous and abusive conditions, especially when vulnerable children are involved.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the children’s long-term wellbeing now in the hands of welfare authorities.

SOURCE

